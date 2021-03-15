Pending board approval, Muskogee will welcome Mark Dicus as its new softball coach, pending board approval.
Athletic director Jason Parker announced it in a text message to the Phoenix on Monday.
Dicus brings a big reputation to a program which has struggled since Keith Coleman left for Piedmont after the 2015-16 school year.
While head coach at Dewey from 1987 through 1999, he compiled 448 victories and was the national coach of the year in 1994.
His teams reached the state championship game eight consecutive seasons (1987-94), winning four titles. Dicus became an inaugural member of the Oklahoma Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2002.
He then went to Seminole State, where he was 445-140, with seven conference titles, including a third-place finish nationally in 2003, then went to Rogers State.
After a football stint at Ketchum, he arrived at Pryor, where he won a 5A title in 2016 and had two runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018.
Dicus won’t take over until the fall and fastpitch. The slowpitch team has had roster issues and hasn’t begun the 2021 season as of yet.
Don Yates stepped down in the fall just after the start of the season. Assistant coach Kodi Morrison has been interim coach since. Yates was an assistant of Coleman, who left after the 2016 slowpitch season to become Piedmont’s coach, and had replaced Rick Carbone, who was named to replace Coleman.
Under Coleman Muskogee had a combined 11 state tournament appearances and a 2009 slowpitch state championship. Coleman won a fastpitch title at Piedmont in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.