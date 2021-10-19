Muskogee’s search for the program’s second volleyball coach in program history is now underway.
Muskogee volleyball coach John Hammer has resigned, athletic director Jason Parker said on Tuesday.
Hammer started the program in 2005 from scratch. The first season saw just one win. The following season they reached the .500 mark.
But all along the program struggled to break through against the Tulsa area powers to make a state tournament by winning the necessary two regional tournament games. They were close on a couple occasions, but were unable to. The 2013 team was the first to win a regional tournament game and get to the finals, finishing 24-11, and the following two teams repeated the act, going 24-12 in 2014 and 21-12 in 2015.
