Muskogee, Warner job hunts near end
- MIKE KAYS mkays@muskogeephoenix.com
-
-
Two head football coaching jobs are nearing selection time.
Travis Hill is one of the two in contention for the MHS job. Hill, the Roughers' defensive coordinator this past season and a former head coach at East Central, confirmed that to the Phoenix.
Although superintendent Jarod Mendenhall nor any school official has given names — Mendenhall last week declined to give names of finalists after initially saying an announcement was possible — sources close to the situation though not in an official capacity have told the Phoenix that Enid coach Rashaun Woods is also in the running, though again, no one in any official capacity has confirmed that.
Woods has not been reached for comment.
Mendenhall said this past weekend that interviews for two finalists would occur this week and that a recommendation could likely be presented to the board this month at its Jan. 19 meeting. He strongly denied a post circulating on Twitter that a decision was forthcoming Monday and that the interview process continues this week.
Also, Warner Public Schools Brian Hummingbird said Monday in a text that the school has narrowed their choices to former Muskogee coach Rafe Watkins, one-time Fort Gibson head coach D.J. Howell and Siloam Springs assistant Aaron Meier. Meier is also a former head coach at Catoosa.
React to this story:
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
81, Homemaker, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. Service Info: Wednesday, 01/06/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
81, Child Nutrition for Muskogee Public Schools, passed Thursday December 31, 2020 Service: Private family service planned Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
87, retired Muskogee Firefighter and husband of Sandy McGuire passed away Friday 12/25/2020. Services 1PM Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Identity of man killed in fatal shooting released
- Three injured in US 69 crash
- Sobriety checkpoint and activity planned across Oklahoma for New Year's Eve
- Muskogee County District Court 12.31.20
- Director discusses changes coming to Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Superintendent: Muskogee football job could be filled in January board meeting
- 10th Circuit upholds dismissal of estate's force claim
- Muskogee County District Court 12.28.20
- Area police chief, security experts give advice for home safety
- Dining spotlight — El Charro Mexican Restaurant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.