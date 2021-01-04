Two head football coaching jobs are nearing selection time.
 
Travis Hill is one of the two in contention for the MHS job. Hill, the Roughers' defensive coordinator this past season and a former head coach at East Central, confirmed that to the Phoenix.
 
Although superintendent Jarod Mendenhall nor any school official has given names — Mendenhall last week declined to give names of finalists after initially saying an announcement was possible — sources close to the situation though not in an official capacity have told the Phoenix that Enid coach Rashaun Woods is also in the running, though again, no one in any official capacity has confirmed that.
 
Woods has not been reached for comment.
 
Mendenhall said this past weekend that interviews for two finalists would occur this week and that a recommendation could likely be presented to the board this month at its Jan. 19 meeting. He strongly denied a post circulating on Twitter that a decision was forthcoming Monday and that the interview process continues this week.
 
Also, Warner Public Schools Brian Hummingbird said Monday in a text that the school has narrowed their choices to former Muskogee coach Rafe Watkins, one-time Fort Gibson head coach D.J. Howell and Siloam Springs assistant Aaron Meier. Meier is also a former head coach at Catoosa.

