Muskogee’s Kaylee Bryson made Chili Bowl Midget Nationals history Saturday at the Tulsa Expo Center, becoming the first woman to make the event’s finals.
The 20-year-old Bryson wound up 12th in the 24-driver championship feature. She earned her way there with a win in one of two B features in which the top seven advanced to the final. In that, she went from 10th to the top spot and survived multiple late restarts.
Bryson competed in the full USAC National Midget Championship for Keith Kunz Motorsports this past season with three top 10s and a top 5. She also earned 14 top 10s and seven top 5s in the second-tier POWRi National Midget Championship.
Last year, she reached the Chili Bowl C-Main.
She is also a member of the Toyota TD2 development program.
Results involving her from Saturday follow. NASCAR driver Christopher Bell won the A. The race also included another NASCAR driver, Kyle Larson, who was seventh.
Lineup A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell; 2. 19T-Tanner Thorson; 3. 97-Rico Abreu; 4. 2J-Justin Grant; 5. 67-Michael Kofoid; 6. 98-Tanner Carrick; 7. 01-Kyle Larson; 8. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr; 9. 7C-Tyler Courtney; 10. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr; 11. 97W-Zeb Wise; 12. 71K-Kaylee Bryson; 13. 7X-Thomas Meseraull; 14. 52-Blake Hahn; 15. 27W-Colby Copeland; 16. 55V-CJ Leary; 17. 89-Chris Windom; 18. 17W-Shane Golobic; 19. 87-Chase Johnson; 20. 47Z-Corey Day; 21. 29-Tim Buckwalter; 22. 81X-Dillon Welch; 23. 21H-Brady Bacon; 24. 8J-Jonathan Beason
B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 71K-Kaylee Bryson[10]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 55V-CJ Leary[1]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 47Z-Corey Day[17]; 6. 81X-Dillon Welch[11]; 7. 8J-Jonathan Beason[15]; 8. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 9. 19S-Kasey Kahne[13]; 10. 32T-Trey Marcham[18]; 11. 19A-Chase Randall[12]; 12. 84-Michael Faccinto[8]; 13. 55A-Jake Swanson[5]; 14. 5G-Gavan Boschele[14]; 15. 39B-Emerson Axsom[16]; 16. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[19]; 17. 08-Cannon McIntosh[9]; 18. 1D-David Gravel[4]; 19. 4B-Jason McDougal[7]; 20. 19B-Alex Bright[20]
