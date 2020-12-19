Muskogee capped the Joe Cole Cleveland Classic on Saturday with two wrestlers winning titles and the team coming in fourth overall.
Bobby Felts at 160 pounds and Blade Walden at 106 won their divisions. Tyler Coleman at 145 and Nathaniel Lewis at 170 were runners-up.
In fourth was Jacob Wolf at 113, Allan Hill at 220 and Kenan Adams at heavyweight.
Junior high results had two first-place finishers. Coryin Brown at 92 pounds, Camden Webb at 98 and then at 80 pounds, Luke Jamison was fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.