De’Riayah Lee did it.
At the Class 6A state track meet Saturday in Ardmore, the Muskogee junior capped her season on top of the state in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 44.75 seconds for Muskogee’s first track gold since 2002.
Kyndall Hicks was second at 45.46. Victoria Wright of Edmond North was third at 46.18.
The last state gold was by Mariesha Jones, who just happened to run the 300 hurdles. Her winning time, coming 20 years ago, was 46.74.
This story will be updated with all of Muskogee's results and reaction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.