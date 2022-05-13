De’Riayah Lee completed step one to gold on Friday in the Class 6A state meet at Ardmore.
The Muskogee junior turned in the top qualifying time in prelims in the 300-meter hurdles. finishing in 45.57 seconds. Edmond North’s Victoria Wright slipped in past Union’s Kyndall Hicks, 45.93 to Hicks’ 46.72 for third.
It was off her personal best of 44.96 from regionals last week, where she finished behind Hicks, but good enough to top the field. If that pattern holds Saturday, Lee will become Muskogee’s first track champion since 2002.
“She started a little slow but by the second hurdle took command,” said Muskogee track coordinator Craig Perry. “That Edmond North runner had a monster personal best. She was working it while De’Riayah seemed relaxed, and once she had it in hand she just made sure she stayed in control and really didn’t put in a big finish. She’s experienced in winning races now and she's used to doing what is needed in order to accomplish that.”
Lee also qualified in the 100 hurdles, finishing with a personal-best 15.66. Wright was fourth, 15.43. Hicks was second in 15.01. Kavvon Nubine of Edmond Memorial was the top qualifier, 14.85.
“We’d talked all year long about her improvement in that race," Perry said. "I told her it was really good practice for the 300 because it was good for her technique, good for her form, good for her speed, and overall just a good warmup event for the 300 and we’re hoping for a top six finish in that one too.”
Joining Lee in moving on to Saturday was the Lady Roughers' 400 relay team. Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson qualified fifth at 48.34. Westmoore won in 47.70.
Jayda Wordlow, Lang, Coleman and Nicholson ran a 1:46.34 in the 800 relay, finishing 14th. Westmoore had the top qualifying time at 1:40.20. Broken Arrow the last one at 1:44.15.
Lang was 12th in the 100. Her 12.65 was nine one-hundredths of a second from making the finals. Jenks’ Sahara Hill got the final spot at 12.56. Renee Christian of Westmoore clocked a 12.11.
Nicholson ran a 26.35 in the 200 and was 12th. Jazzlin Brown of Putnam City West took the final spot in the finals at 25.53. Yasmine Johnson of Westmoore had the top time at 24.59.
On the boys’ side, Kennedy McGee’s time of 11.05 missed the finals. He was 11th overall in prelims. Angel Duarte Hedrick was eighth at 11.0 and the top time was a stadium record run by Jayden Rowe of Union, 10.56.
Ayden Kemp, the other Rougher to qualify for state, was 16th at 43.80 in the 300 hurdles.
Along with Lee and the sprint relay, the 1,600 relay will include Wordlow, Aniyah Thomas, Bianca McVay and either Coleman or Lee, Perry said.
The sprint relay gets going at noon. The 100 hurdles are at 12:40 p.m., the 300 hurdles at 1:50 p.m. and the 1,600 relay finishing the meet around 3 p.m.
