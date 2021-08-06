Muskogee’s district is tentatively set for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, following a meeting of Class 6A coaches in Stroud on Friday.
The Roughers will remain linked with Tulsa Washington, Bartlesville, Sand Springs and Putnam West, while adding Stillwater, Capitol Hill and Tahlequah.
Stillwater would move from 6AII-1. Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City and Tahlequah are moving up from 5A. Midwest City is going down to 5A and perennial Bixby is moving up to 6A1.
The ADMs or average daily memberships, were released in tentative form earlier this week. Appeals can be made through Monday and the numbers are scheduled for approval on Wednesday at the monthly board meeting of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Muskogee head coach Travis Hill told the Phoenix on Friday that Tahlequah is challenging the preliminary numbers. Tahlequah has been 5A since the mid 2000s and hasn’t played Muskogee since.
Should a change be made, Piedmont, with the top ADM in Class 5A, would likely be swapped with Tahlequah. It is possible that the final approval could be delayed until October.
The Roughers haven’t competed against Capitol Hill since the early 1950s. They last played Stillwater in 2018, losing in the opening round of the 6AII playoffs. Their last meeting with Tahlequah was a 43-6 win in 2007. Since dropping to 5A, the Tigers have become a playoff regular.
