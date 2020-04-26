Muskogee junior Ty Williams apparently isn't stretching out a decision on where he'll play college football, even as that list of offers seemed to build daily
He had over 20 offers, but on Sunday, Oklahoma State got the commitment from Williams, who will play safety in college. He's also Muskogee's quarterback.
"After much thought and prayers, I have decided to verbally commit to Oklahoma State University," he tweeted mid-afternoon Sunday.
Williams did not immediately return texts or calls. He is coming off an All-Phoenix junior season where he led the area in interceptions with nine.
The three-star recruit is the second player from the 2021 class to commit to the Cowboys, the other being New Orleans linebacker Kolbe Fields.
Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins had not heard Sunday evening. He'd been working on his farm when told of the decision.
"Good for him. If you know where you're going to go, that's like what Kye Staley did (former Rougher assistant who played for Watkins in high school then signed with OSU)," Watkins said.
"I talk to Ty once a week when we do enrollment checks. He texted me later in the week and said he'd talked to (OSU head coach Mike) Gundy and he said to tell me hello. If that's what he wants, they got great facilities, it's close to home, nothing wrong with that choice."
Tennessee, TCU, Texas Tech, California, Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado. Missouri, Arkansas, Louisville Georgia Tech. Tulsa, North Texas, UTSA, Arkansas State, Texas State and SMU were Division I schools that had also offered.
Campus visits have been prohibited since the COVID-19 restrictions went into place.
Verbal commitments are non-binding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.