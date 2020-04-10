Ty Williams’ college options continues to grow.
The Muskogee junior defensive back/quarterback continues to pique interest on the defensive side for the next level.
Tennessee, TCU, Texas Tech, California and Nebraska have made offers this past week. That makes 20 total schools at this point and at least one from each of the Power Five conferences. Nebraska is the first Big Ten school.
TCU and Texas Tech join Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State in the Big 12. California joins Colorado out of the Pac-12. Tennessee joins Missouri and Arkansas as SEC schools, Louisville and Georgia Tech represent the ACC. Tulsa, North Texas, UTSA, Arkansas State, Texas State and SMU are the others to have made offers.
The NCAA is suspending on-campus and off-campus recruiting for all Division I sports through April 15. Telephone and written correspondence is still allowed.
