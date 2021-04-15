Muskogee High grad Aaliyah Wilson was selected in the first round by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA draft, who then traded her to Indiana shortly after picking her.
Wilson, out of Texas A&M, was selected 11th overall.
More to come.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 8:16 pm
age 88, a resident of Muskogee transitioned, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Service is scheduled for Thursday, April 15th, 10:00 a.m., Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd, Muskogee, OK . House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
age 73. Hull Technician Chief. Died April 9th in Little Rock, AR. Services April 17th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation April16th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Graveside services to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 17, 2021in the Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home.
