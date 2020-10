The 5-under Oklahoma Naturals out of Muskogee took first place in the USSSA state tournament Saturday in Moore.

From left to right are, bottom row, Brogyn Cantrell, Ayden Rodden, Carter Russell, Easton Morris, Jacob McCullar; middle, Dawson Billeck, Gunner Varnell, Major Hurst, Callan Reagor, Kason Cooper, Alex Carr; top, coaches Coop Reagor, CJ Cantrell, Dalton McCullar, Michael Mace, David Rodden, Dylan McCullar.