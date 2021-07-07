The Hilldale Hornets ended the second day of the 2021 Heartland Classic Baseball All-Star Tournament the same way they ended the first-in a tie game.
The Hornets battled the Navy team, coached by Porter coach Jared Webster, to a 6-6 tie Wednesday evening at the Hilldale complex. On Tuesday Hilldale and the Gray team played to a 7-7 tie in a game that stretched past midnight. They then started Wednesday off with a hard-fought 5-4 win over the Vegas Gold team.
“I was really kind of concerned about our energy level after last night and playing four games in the summer heat in 24 hours, but I think they did fine,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby, who himself played in the very first Heartland Classic 21 years ago.
Navy struck first as Dawson Owens reached on a fielding error and scored on a stand-up triple by Alex Newell. But the Hornets captured the lead in the home half of the first as Caynen David, who was 3-for-4 with a run batted in on the night, got a hit and moved to second on a walk to Austin Fletcher.
Two outs later, David scored on a Kielton Siedlik single, moving Fletcher to third and he would score on a fielding error that would have ended the inning. The Hornets added a third run in the second on a David RBI single.
Navy moved a run closer in the third inning on a towering home run to left by Vian’s Joe Glass. But the Hornets continued the hit parade against Navy starting pitcher Taylon Laxson. Hilldale catcher Mason Pickering golfed a low-inside pitcher over the right field fence just inside the foul pole to make it 4-2. Kielton Siedlik, who was also 3-for-4, followed with a hit and scored on an RBI hit by Caden Thompson to make it 5-2.
Meanwhile, Siedlik, who went the distance on the mound for the Hornets, ran into some problems in the fourth as Pryce Holloway and Owens had back-to-back singles to open the frame and both advanced on a wild pitch. It looked like the Hornets might avoid trouble when Aiden Alexander grounded to Rylan Nail at first, wh
o stepped on the bag and threw home nailing Holloway, who hesitated too long before deciding to break for the plate. Newell was up next for Navy and swung at a third strike in the dirt that got past the catcher Pickering, allowing Newell to dash to first and for Owens to score. On an attempted pick-off, Siedlik threw past first and Newell went all the way to third. He would score on fielding error by Even Smith at shortstop to make it 5-4. Walks to Brodie Finlay and Laxson loaded the bases and Kenny Fabian stroked a two-run single to put Blue on top 6-5.
The Hornets tied it in the home half of the inning as singles by David and Fletcher and a walk to Smith loaded the bases and Pickering delivered a sacrifice fly to center to score David.
Things were quiet until the last of the seventh when Pickering reached on a walk. An errant pickoff attempt sent Pickering around second and Frisby waved him to third but a good throw by first baseman Finlay nailed Pickering easily at third. The next hitter, Siedlick, hit a hot shot that went off the third baseman’s glove and into left field.
“I kind of ran us out of that last inning,” admitted Frisby. “I thought the ball got away farther and the first baseman slipped a little, but he made a perfect throw. And then the next batter gets a hit. I hate to tie but they were a good team.”
Other than the unfortunate fourth inning, Siedlik had a great outing on the mound, striking out 11 and scattering eight hits.
“I was a little concerned about my velocity since I haven’t pitched in a couple of weeks but my change-up really was on and they were swinging through it all night,” said the Hornet hurler.
The Hornets finished the tournament with an unusual record of 2-0-2 while Blue was 3-0-1. Vegas Gold and Teal, the other unbeatens at 2-0 on the first day, fell from that perch.
Teams identified by color were selected from players registering in tryouts from Oklahoma and Arkansas.
HEARTLAND SCOREBOARD
Wednesday:
Carolina Blue 5, Cardinal Red 5
Black 10, Royal Blue 3
Green 9, Teal 1
Red 10, Vegas Gold 2
Gray 3, Royal Blue 2
Forest Green 10, Carolina Blue 1
White 6, Maroon 6
Navy 8, Orange 1
Forest Green 10, Purple 2
Red 10, Black 0
Teal 15, Maroon 7
Hilldale 5, Vegas Gold 4
White 7, Green 4,
Cardinal Red 9, Purple 3
Gray 10, Orange 7
Hilldale 6, Navy 6
From Tuesday:
Black 6, Orange 1
Teal 8, Purple 2
Maroon 9, Carolina Blue 7
Vegas Gold 8, Royal Blue 7
Vegas Gold 9, Gray 1
White 11, Carolina Blue 3
Teal 9, Cardinal Red 0
Red 7, Orange 0
Navy 17, Black 0
Purple 11, Green 3
Forest Green 11, Maroon 3
Hilldale 8, Royal Blue 4
Navy 7, Red 3
Green 11, Cardinal Red 6
White 1, Forest Green 0
Hilldale 7, Gray 7
