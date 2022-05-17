COLUMBUS (GA.) REGIONAL — Oklahoma State shot a 281 and after a hard charge by Georgia Tech on Tuesday, finds itself tied with the Yellowjackets after two rounds of the NCAA Columbus (Ohio) regional. Both area at 7-under 561, but Georgia Tech made up 10 shots on Tuesday with its 271.
It’s 13 shots back to third and the tournament host Ohio State, at 574. The Buckeyes shot 284, a six-shot improvement. Arkansas is tied for sixth at 578 after a 286.
OSU’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra again shot 69 and at 4-under 138. One shot back is Ross Steelman of Georgia Tech at 138.
Jonas Baumgartner and Aman Gupta are tied for sixth at 1-under 141. Baumgartner shot 70 and Gupta 71.
NORMAN REGIONAL — Oklahoma fell out of the lead after the second round Tuesday at the Norman Regional at Jimmie Austin Golf Club.
The Sooners were up one on South Carolina after one round, but slipped from 277 to a 285 and at 14-under 562, are six shots back of Auburn. Texas is third at 568.
Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman also had a fall on Tuesday, following a 67 with a 73 and at 4-under 140 trails Travis Vick of Texas by six shots. Logan McAllister (70), Chris Gotterup (71) and Patrick Welch (72) are all in a group of eight at 3-under 141.
Auburn’s J.M. Butler is one shot off the lead.
