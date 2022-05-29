Oklahoma maintains a lead after finishing its third round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship of Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., while Oklahoma State moved up one spot to second on Sunday
The Sooners are at 1-under 839 after a 277. OSU shot 277 and moved to 3-over 843, passing Vanderbilt (5-over) into second.
Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt leads individually at 4-under 206 after a 68. Chris Gotterup also shot 68 and is one shot back. Two back is Eugenio Lopez-Chicarra of Oklahoma State who moved up 15 spots after a 65. Patrick Welch of Oklahoma scorched the course with his 63, moving up 38 spots to fourth. He’s three back of the lead.
Will be updated with the completion of the round. The top seven on the leaderboard are done.
