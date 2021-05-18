STILLWATER REGIONAL — Oklahoma State shot a final-round 277 and its 28-under 836 sends the Cowboys to the NCAA Championship after winning regionals at Karsten Creek.
OSU beat second-place Illinois by 14 strokes after leading at the outset of the day by two. SMU, Sam Houston and Little Rock also advanced.
Three Cowboys finished in the top seven, trailing SMU’s Noah Goodwin at 15-under 201. Bo Jin was second after a 68, six shots back at 9-under 207. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra finished at 5-under 211 after a 70. In seventh was Austin Eckroat after a 71 put him at 4-under 212.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. REGIONAL – Jonathan Brightwell shares second, after a 2-under 70 gave him an 8-under 136, and the Oklahoma men's golf team is in ninth place after day two at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.
The Sooners will enter Wednesday's final round five shots back of Texas A&M and South Carolina, who share fourth and occupy the cut line. The top five alongside the low individual on a non-qualifying team make the NCAA Championship.
The Oklahoma low-round of the day came from the bag of Garett Reband (T30, E) as the All-American fired a 68 (-4) on Tuesday after tallying seven birdies on the day.
Oregon State is five shots ahead of second place Texas Tech. Spencer Tibbits of Oregon State is at 135, ahead of Brightwell and two others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.