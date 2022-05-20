NCAA softball:Sooners cruise
Jocelyn Alo had one of four Oklahoma home runs and the Sooners easily won their Norman Regional opener in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, 14-0 over Prairie View A&M.
Alo was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Turiya Coleman, Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings also homered. Coleman matched Alo’s three RBIs for the Sooners (50-2), who face Texas A&M on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Nicole May threw four innings of no-hit ball, striking out seven. Hope Trautwein worked the final inning.
Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0
The Cowgirls (42-12) were a dominant host in the Stillwater Regional. Julia Cottrill’s grand slam in the fourth was the big blow. Katelynn Carwile was 2-for-2 with a home run. Sydney Pennington was 2-for-3 and Chyenne Factor drove in a pair of runs.
Kelly Maxwell allowed two hits and struck out 10 in five innings.
OSU plays Nebraska in a winner’s bracket game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
NCAA golf
Oklahoma State shot 19-over 307 on Friday and is tied with San Jose State and Arkansas for 21st place in the field of 24 teams at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, being played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Stanford leads at 1-over 289. Texas A&M is at 4-over 272, followed by UCLA at 7-over.Rose Zhang of Stanford shot 4-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Zoe Slaughter of Texas A&M. Sabrina Iqbal of TCU is at 1-under with two others.
OSU’s best score came from Hailey Jones, a 2-over 74. She’s tied for 27th.
