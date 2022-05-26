Kelly Maxwell held Clemson to two hits and struck out 13, including three in the seventh to give Oklahoma State a 2-0 win and a 1-0 edge in the Stillwater Super Regional on Thursday night.
Maxwell walked one. One of the Clemson hits was Marissa Guimbarda’s single down the line in left, but she was stranded with consecutive strikeouts.
Chyenne Factor’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth represented the game’s only scoring.
The Cowgirls (45-12) can earn a Women’s College World Series trip and a sweep with a win on Friday. Clemson (43-15) needs a win to extend the series to a decisive game Saturday.
