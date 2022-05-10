Oklahoma State shot 298 and is 17 back of second-round leader Baylor (577) at the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional being played at Karsten Creek in Stillwater. The Bears were one shot up on Clemson but a 285 increased their lead to 13 shots. Arizona State is now second with Clemson one stroke up on OSU.
Gurleen Kaur of Baylor shot 67. She’s one shot up on Maddison Hinson-Tochard of OSU, who shot a 71 and is 1-under 143 for 36 holes.
ALBUQUERQUE REGIONAL — Oklahoma remains in ninth at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional at The Championship Course at UNM (26-over, 602). Hannah Screen shot 2-over 74 and is tied for 12th. Oregon (-8) leads the field by eight shots. ORegon's Briana Chacon is at 10-under par and three up.
