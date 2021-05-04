ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Kaylee Petersen carded the lone eagle of the tournament in the second round at the NCAA Division II Central Regional and Northeastern State remained in fifth place overall Tuesday.
NSU is at 312-317—629, eight strokes from the cut line.
The top three teams at the three-round regional advance to the championship in Michigan.
The RiverHawks were 33 over par on the back nine after starting on day the 10th pin. It rebounded by scoring just nine over par as a team in the afternoon. NSU carded 10 birdies on the day and shot a 317.
Petersen led the RiverHawks with a two over 74 and is now tied for 12th. She had three birdies as she tied for the best round of the day of all golfers. Freshman Yasmin Hang matched her with three birdies herself, all on the final four holes. She is tied for 22nd overall with a 74-85—159, three strokes back of Petersen.
Aitana Hernandez and Kelly Swanson started tied for 19th but each dropped back in the individual leaderboard. Hernandez shot an 82 and is now tied for 28th overall while Swanson was a stroke behind with an 83.
Nina Lee had the second-best round for the RiverHawks firing a six over 78. She has 19 pars through the two rounds.
Rogers State leads the 10-team field by three strokes with a 299-316—615 team score. Hillcat Jessica Green leads the medalist honors and is 3-under for the tournament. NSU is second of the four Oklahoma schools competing.
The RiverHawks will finish the tournament and look to make a charge to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. NSU will tee off at 8:30 are paired with Augustana (S.D.) and Central Missouri.
