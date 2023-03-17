TULSA— Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix joined exclusive company in OSU history on Friday morning, becoming the 15th four-time All-American in program history.
The win highlighted the Cowboys’ performance at the third session of the NCAA tournament and moved Fix to 29-0 this season and into his fourth NCAA semifinal. A second period rideout and third-period reversal boosted Fix to a 3-2 decision over Illinois’ No. 10 Lucas Byrd. He will face No. 3 seed Vito Arujau in tonight’s session for a berth in the NCAA finals.
“It’s the national tournament and both guys want to win,” Fix said. “Wrestling is not easy. Not all of them are going to be pretty but when you get here and get your hand raised, that’s the most important thing.”
Dustin Plott also reached the quarterfinal round, but dropped his match to No. 4 Chris Foca of Cornell via fall in the first round. He’ll face No. 15 Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley in Friday night’s blood round as he looks to secure a spot on the podium for the second straight season.
Luke Surber and Victor Voinovich came just short of advancing to tonight’s session after winning their first matches of the day in the wrestlebacks before dropping out of the tournament with losses in the third round of the consolation bracket.
