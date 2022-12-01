The new coach was in a familiar spot in the gym, on what’s long been the visiting bench.
Same color scheme as his one-time Fort Gibson Tigers.
But Gary Hendrix is now at Hilldale, and on Thursday night, the Hornets gave their new head coach a win in his debut there, taking down Okmulgee 48-39 at the Hilldale Event Center.
“It was a good first win. We’ve got a lot of inexperience out there,” said Hendrix, and none of that has to do with anyone knowing which end of the court to sit on. right end of the court. The school made that collective change this season.
Instead, it was actual court time. Point guard Eric Virgil and a handful of other Hornets didn’t get any work until football was over just prior to fall break.
“We’ve had two days with everybody there,” said Hendrix.
And after a shaky start, the Hornets found their way — and in spite of some ball control issues.
Hilldale fell behind 12-5 at one point and had 11 first-quarter turnovers, yet managed to draw to within one, 14-13, behind a late surge sparked by Jax Kerr’s 3 and free throws by Eric Virgil.
Both Kerr and Virgil picked up their second fouls each on charges to start the second quarter. Virgil would then connect on back-to-back shots for a 17-16 Hornets lead, their first since Kerr’s 3 to open the game.
Vann Morphis fed Mason Forhan inside after the lead had been swapped, and free throws by Forhan and Rance Reynolds put Hilldale up 21-18.
It was 21-20 at the half. Hilldale had 16 turnovers at that point,and had 25 for the game.
But the Hornets would hold the lead over the course of the second half, seeing the game tied once at 24. A three-point play by Morphis made it 27-24, and that three-point margin stood going to the fourth, the Hornets clinging to a 31-28 lead.
Virgil inbounded from midcourt to start the third with a lob down low to Kerr, who connected. Morphis fed Cole Leach on the next possession inside and Hilldale had its biggest lead at that point, 35-28, going into a timeout 55 seconds into the fourth.
The Hornets would keep control from there, going up as many as nine. Kerr, a sophomore, was 6-of-8 check in the fourth and finished with a game-high 19 points. Virgil, a senior, had 13.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Hendrix said. “Hopefully we’ll learn from it and get better.”
Hendrix admitted a little different feeling at what once was an arch-rival, having coached at Fort Gibson over parts of four decades.
“It’s still kids playing basketball,” he said. “I’m happy to be here."
Okmulgee is 1-1.
Girls: Hilldale 78, Okmulgee 23
If offense takes a while to get in sync, Hilldale didn’t get the memo Thursday night.
Catelin King’s two 3s and a regulation from Maci Scott had Hilldale up 8-0 in the first minute. Scott’s pair of 3s in the next minute after Darian Diles’ free throws doubled that margin, and the Lady Hornets (1-0) were off and running in their opener.
“I thought the energy was really good and it actually started out in the JV game and carried over,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford. “We did a good job sharing the ball. It was a nice start.”
Hilldale finished with 29 first-quarter points and led 29-5. Okmulgee (0-2) plagued itself with 15 turnovers. On its end it was outrebounded 14-3 in the half, where it stood at 46-8 going to intermission. And that was essentially that.
Scott, a junior, had 17 points at the half and finished with 28.
“With her she’s done some things offensively in the preseason that have looked good, but honestly, defensively sometimes it hasn’t been there for her,” said Warford. But that changed tonight. Playing hard on both ends kind of translated into a lot more confidence on the offensive end. She did a great job.”
Freshman Diles had six points but seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
“She gives us a defensive presence inside,” Warford said. “That and her athleticism is unmatched.”
Ashtyn Warford, the coach’s daughter and another freshman, had 12 points. Hallie Foreman, a junior, had 10 points off the bench.
Hilldale hosts Little Axe on Saturday, games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.