6AII-1
Stillwater (chair). Muskogee, Tulsa Washington, Sand Springs, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Grant, Putnam West.
4A3
Skiatook (chair), Wagoner, Cleveland, Cushing, Catoosa, Miami, McLain, Oologah,
4A-4
Poteau (chair), Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Ada, Madill, Broken Bow, Stilwell, Sallisaw
3A-3
Berryhill (chair), Checotah, WEbster, Lincoln Chrisitian, Locust Grove, Muldrow, Seminole, Stigler.
2A-5
Okemah (chair), Warner, Henryetta, Keys, Prague, Roland, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Vian.
2A-6
Antlers (chair), Eufaula, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Spiro, Valliant, Wilburton
A-8
Sallisaw Central (chair), Porter, Haskell, Gore, Panama, Pocola, Canadian, Talihina
B-5
Caddo (chair), Midway, Porum, Webbers Falls, Dewar, Quinton.
