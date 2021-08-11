6AII-1

Stillwater (chair). Muskogee, Tulsa Washington, Sand Springs, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Grant, Putnam West.

4A3

Skiatook (chair), Wagoner, Cleveland, Cushing, Catoosa, Miami, McLain, Oologah, 

 

4A-4

Poteau (chair), Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Ada, Madill, Broken Bow, Stilwell, Sallisaw

 

 

3A-3

Berryhill (chair), Checotah, WEbster, Lincoln Chrisitian, Locust Grove, Muldrow, Seminole, Stigler.

 

2A-5

Okemah (chair), Warner, Henryetta, Keys, Prague, Roland, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Vian.

 

 

2A-6

Antlers (chair), Eufaula, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Spiro, Valliant, Wilburton

 

A-8

Sallisaw Central (chair), Porter, Haskell, Gore, Panama, Pocola, Canadian, Talihina

 

B-5

Caddo (chair), Midway, Porum, Webbers Falls, Dewar, Quinton.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you