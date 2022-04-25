Ryan Nolan comes from a family of anything but coaches.
His dad was a doctor, his grandfather a research chemist, his siblings doctors.
So why coaching — and as of Monday, officially the new head football coach at Fort Gibson?
“My dad was a teacher at first and decided to go back and be a doctor," said Nolan, just after the board put the finishing touches on the hiring process. “But this is my mission field,”To help kids grow up, to help them be responsible and successful.”
It’s something Gary Willis, then his head coach at Keys, saw from a kid who came up playing defense through the middle school "but had a cannon of an arm."
“His family are all intelligent, highly successful people and you could see those qualities from Ryan going back to his playing days,” Willis said. You would tell him something one time and he’d be a step ahead in his understanding.”
If only he were a few more inches taller in high school.
The 5-foot-11 height put his arm on a back-burner in the recruiting process, despite being invited to an Elite 11 regional event and making a trip to the University of Alabama, as part of the same high school class as eventual two-time Crimson Tide national championship quarterback A.J. McCarron.
He signed with Missouri Southern out of Keys, where he threw for over 2,000 yards on average per year, including his sophomore season where he was selected as the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Phoenix squad as a sophomore. He wound up playing a year at Northeastern State and then shifted his focus to coaching, going back to work with Willis while finishing his degree.
“He shaped me a ton,” said Nolan. “I learned more from Willis on how to be a coach and care for the kids than anyone I’d been around. His influence made me want to be a coach.”
His coaching career included wide receiver coaching stops at Sand Springs and Union, offensive coordinator at Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and Sapulpa. Last season he was cornerbacks coach at Jenks on Keith Riggs' staff, which gave him his first state title as a coach.
“I’ve made it an objective to learn as much as I could at each place and promote from hard work and I feel God’s blessed that path,” Nolan said. “Last year with coach Riggs I saw what it takes to run that level of a program at the level they play at and not just the scheme, but how they work the offseason and the work ethics and values that go into that success.”
He’s explored head coaching jobs before, but said he’s had his eye on this one since the last time it was open.
“It’s been one that’s had my eye because it’s close to home,” he said. “I felt like the administration and school board had the same values and what I think it means to be a successful person and run a successful program.”
Athletic director Chuck London saw Nolan's offensive background, running a no-huddle, multiple scheme, as important.
“Just from our own experiences, we all had to have that chance to be a head coach for the first time, and that wasn’t something we were going to hold against him or anybody else,” London said. “He comes from a school close to the size of ours so he understands how things work at this type of school.
“We knew we had coach (defensive coordinator Scott) Bethel in place, so we knew going in we needed an offensive guy who ran his own system. His being a part of 5A-6A type staffs allowed him to put in his system. His character, his knowledge of the game, relationships with coaches and players ... we felt like he’s the right guy for this time in our history.”
Nolan was chosen from a field London said included “roughly two dozen” who applied. Five were interviewed, and talks occurred with two others.
He’ll take over a program that has several returnees at the skill positions, some key losses up front, and a fourth-year starting quarterback in Cole Mahaney. The Tigers were 6-5 last season in Greg Whiteley’s final season and were ousted in the first-round of the playoffs in a 42-35 loss to District 4A-3 champion Grove.
