The interim coach is a familiar coach.
Bryan Bunch takes over a Muskogee girls basketball program he’s been connected with since coming on as an assistant under then-coach Shonika Breedlove soon after Breedlove succeeded Doyle Rowland.
Breedlove stepped down and Jeremy Ford, the guy who replaced her, resigned Tuesday due to complications from a seizure he suffered this summer.
Ford, who took over in 2019, was hospitalized July 28 until Aug. 8 and returned to work for the start of preseason workouts.
But Ford, in a text statement to the Phoenix on Tuesday, decided not being 100 percent required a change and not a temporary solution. The interim tag will have Bunch in place for the full season of 2022-23.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of talk or pressure to the situation (and Ford’s seizure) being at the time of the year it was,” said athletic director Jason Parker on Wednesday. “I think it just kind of ramped up this week when we began to look at the implications to the season.”
Saying that Ford was coach up to Tuesday, Parker added, “It wasn’t a mutual decision but rather a situation where we mutually understood where he was coming from. We wanted him to prioritize his heath. We also wanted to prioritize the experience of the girls this year.”
He acknowledged he was aware of some rumblings of some players preferring working with Bunch at this point but added “that’s not unlike other situations” of players connecting to a member of the coaching staff other than a head coach and dismissed that along those lines.
“It’s also relative to a general uncertainty of the ongoing situation. It’s a good thing the girls were comfortable working with him and it helps ease the transition,” Parker said.
Bunch is the nephew of one-time Muskogee boys basketball coach Benito Gay and son of longtime Spiro football coach Chris Bunch, who lived in Muskogee while leading that program. Bryan played sports at Spiro, went to Northeastern State, then coached for his dad 10 years and was a volunteer assistant for the boys and girls basketball programs at Spiro before joining the staff here under Breedlove and has been here four seasons. He also coaches in the Rougher Youth Sports Academy league.
If that’s not enough, he also is a Student Life Coach at MHS and an ordained Baptist minister, pastoring the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Roland and current president of the Muskogee Christian Ministers Union.
His son Chris is a freshman basketball player at Syracuse.
He has four returning regulars in seniors Bianca McVay and Jakayla Swanson and sophomores Malaysia Burton and Aniyah Tomas.
“Whenever coach Ford first had the seizure we continued the normal plan we’ve always had, so that previous relationship made the transition smooth,” Bunch said.
As far as his distinctive approach now as the lead guy, he put it this way:
“We’ll be a hard-nosed, dive in the floor team, and I want a sense of pride in everything we do wanting to do everything right and be the best version of ourselves,” he said. “I want to prioritize a tough, tenacious defense and being able to take care of the basketball. You’ll see emotion from me but you’ll see a balance.”
Parker was appreciative of Ford’s contributions, which were highlighted by his second squad making it past the first weekend of the postseason for the first time since the final run of a three-year state tournament run in 2016.
“But even his first year winning six games, the energy, organization and high level of just technical skills was welcome and needed at the time coming off a two-win season before he got there, so that’s a significant improvement,” Parker said.
Ford will remain as a teacher while continuing to recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.