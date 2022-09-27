Not a lot has changed over the years Hilldale has been in District 4A-4. The faces across the line of scrimmage have been pretty much the same.
This latest realignment brought the most radical change going back to the late 00s, when Wagoner was in the grouping.
In the Braves of Ada, Hilldale finds a new opponent and one that might hang around in 4A-4 for a while after dropping from 5A a year ago. They are coming off a 48-0 win over Sallisaw last week.
They’re joined as newcomers by the former 3A Madill Wildcats, which had a chance to win late against Broken Bow last week, losing 34-33.
“This district top to bottom is as deep in good teams as any 4A,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said.
The Hornets (3-1, 1-0) and coming off a district-opening win over Stilwell, host the former Friday night at 7:30.
The Braves, 3-1 with their loss coming to 5A No. 1 McAlester (34-0), will pose a challenge in the passing game.
Andrew Hughes is a 6-foot-4 senior receiver. Three of his six touchdowns came last week. Hughes also happens to be a shared holder of the Class 5A high jump record at 7 feet, posted last year in winning gold.
Jack Morris, a 6-3 senior, is the other major target. And the guy throwing to them of late has been freshman Brock Boyles, an assistant coaches’ son who came in against Durant when Carter Freeland sprained his knee. He’s out indefinitely. Boyles has 10 completions since taking over, with two late touchdowns against Durant with the game still on the line, then five last week against the Black Diamonds.
“He’s a very good player,” Blevins said. “There’s not much drop off with him in there. He’s got a good touch on the ball and he’s got some tall athletic receivers.”
A shorter one, Damontre Patterson at 5-9, will line up in the backfield and wide, and is the go-to guy on jet sweeps. He’s also a return specialist who took a kickoff to the house against Durant and corner on defense. And, he’s another track guy — state runner-up in the 100 (10.7) and third in the 200 (22.13).
Darius Gilmore had an interception that set up a score last week. Fisher Marr, a middle linebacker, recovered a fumble.
Like Hilldale, Ada has had some struggles with penalties. They had 16 for 139 yards against Sallisaw. Hilldale was in double digits for the second consecutive game last week.
Logan Harper’s return is questionable. At 6-3, he’s the best matchup height-wise. In the secondary, Perez is 5-9, Lamarion Burton is 5-10 and at the safety spots, Jace Walker and Ryker Milton are both 5-11.
The Hornets have yet to register an interception, but they haven’t had much in the way of opportunity. The first two opponents had minimal offense at all and Claremore was predominantly run. Last week against Stilwell was the first team that had much of a passing game.
Hornets running back Eric Virgil is 23 yards from reaching 1,000 yards. He needs 1,164 to match Mikey Winston’s single-season mark and 790 to break his career mark of 4,667.
