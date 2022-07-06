For Lou Dawkins, the summer began with back to basics.
The new Muskogee boys basketball coach took that to ground level when he got clearance to scrub participation in a summer league at Bishop Kelley High School, choosing instead to focus on more direct instruction and getting familiar with each other.
“It was at the outset of the summer and I hadn’t been with my players at all, so I didn’t want to put them in that position and have no success,” he said.
Only one, sophomore Jamarian Ficklin, who is also the starting quarterback in football, has any varsity-level experience as the 2021-22 team that reached the area consolation finals was senior-loaded. Some others who have caught his attention are another sophomore in Javin Webber and juniors Dion Wilkerson and Bryce Thornton.
But due to the overall raw material on hand, Dawkins’ direct work has been aimed at teaching the flow and speed of the offensive game and how to play within that.
Within that is the focus on perfection, especially when it comes to turnovers.
“I’m impressing upon them that every possession matters,” the former state championship winning coach at Saginaw (Mich.) High, who also was an assistant at two colleges, all after playing college ball himself at the University of Tulsa, and has been over the Rougher Youth Sports Academy the past three years.
“The average D-1 college basketball game is 79-80 possessions. Young people will think they turn the ball over once and think we’ve got the next possession. Well that’s already a possession you didn’t make a shot.
“I was listening to one of the commentators in the NBA championship series talk about how the Celtics can’t afford to have 18 turnovers because they didn’t have the firepower to match Golden State’s. And that hurt them. So that’s what we’re trying to get across. Every single possession matters.”
They did compete at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts camps, taking one of the top teams in Arkansas down to the wire in one scrimmage.
“We saw a lot of toughness and grit from our kids,” he said. “We tend to forget at times they’re young with little or no experience, but given that, we’ve been able to accomplish a lot in a month.
“It’s a process. Confidence is huge in anything you do. Once you establish that in our program, you can do anything. They’re getting stronger physically. We’ve got to get them strong mentally.”
Part of that includes personal discipline.
“If we have practice at 9 a.m., that doesn’t mean get here at 8:55. It means getting here at 8:15 to prepare yourself for practice at 9,” he said.
Dawkins contrasted what he had to work with in Saginaw with what he has in this program structurally speaking.
“It’s kind of like being a kid in a candy store. The weight rooms and shooting machines. I didn’t have that at Saginaw,” he said. “Our shooting machines were ourselves, passing the ball to each other, and that’s one of the reasons we were a good passing team.
“Not having those things, we thought that was how every school in the country was. We did what we had to to get stronger, lifting water pales and bricks, and taking dips on steps.”
He hopes his guys will do a little of that, or something similar, while they are off during the OSSAA’s Dead Week this week — where facilities are closed and coaches cannot make contact with players regarding workouts of any kind.
“That’s something we didn’t have in Saginaw,” he said. “With seven to 10 days off, I hope the only running they are doing isn’t a run for the border to Taco Bell.”
