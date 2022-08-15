A Basketball Coaches Leadership Symposium hosted by Muskogee boys basketball head coach Lou Dawkins will be held Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Muskogee High School.
The symposium is designed to help beginning coaches develop their style and skills in coaching and provide advanced coaches with the “little things” that will enhance their ability to build their coaching talents further, covering philosophies and motivational techniques.
Guest speakers include Rogers State coach Justin Barkley, ESPN analyst Alvin “Pooh” Williamson, Tulsa head women’s coach Angie Nelp, Northeastern State head men’s coach Ja Havens, Tulsa head men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol and Dawkins.
Registration is still available at $125.
Money orders, school district checks or purchase orders should be made payable to Muskogee Public Schools Boys Basketball Program, Muskogee High School, 3200 East Shawnee Road, Muskogee 74403. Personal checks are not accepted.
For more information, contact Dawkins at lou.dawkins@roughers.net.
Dawkins coached high school basketball at Saginaw, Mich., High, where he played himself. He would go on to play collegiately at the University of Tulsa and had several assistant coaching posts in college. He’s in his first season at Muskogee.
