There is something to be said about being able to sleep at night. And up until recently, that is something that Muskogee High softball coach Mark Dicus has not enjoyed much.
But by his own admission, things are getting better.
When Dicus was approached about taking over the Muskogee program, it was in a state of disarray. Neither fastpitch nor slowpitch has posted a winning season since coach Keith Coleman departed for Piedmont in 2016, and there has been a parade of coaches including its last one, interim head coach Kodi Morrison, who took over just weeks into the fall fastpitch season, who have tried to right the ship.
And if you look at Dicus’ credentials, you might ask yourself ‘what was this guy thinking?’
Dicus is a member of the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His teams at Dewey won four state championships and he was the national Coach of the Year in 1994. He then moved to the junior college level where he coached Seminole State to seven conference titles and a third-place national finish in 2003 and then he went to Rogers State. Most recently he coached at Pryor where he had one team win the gold ball in fastpitch and finished runner-up twice.
“I’m still drawn to a challenge,” the 63-year-old coach said when he took the job this spring, effective now. “I think I’ve got enough in my engine for one last shot.”
The MHS fastpitch team went 5-23 last fall and could not field enough players for a team this past spring for a slow pitch season as Dicus prepares to make his debut in about six weeks when the fastpitch season begins. But this is where things start looking up.
“I’ve had the chance to work with the girls during the Summer Pride program and the one thing that jumps out at me most is how hard and how willing these high school kids are to work,” said Dicus. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. They’ve gotten a little bigger, faster and stronger and I think they’re hungry for success.”
The new coach says that there have been about 30 junior high and high school girls taking part in Summer Pride softball, 18 of which are high schoolers. And Dicus has put together a solid staff to help get the program back on track.
Morrison will remain on staff and Dicus has added Ashlie Fauchier who played for him at Pryor and was a four-time All-American at Rogers State. Additionally, he has procured the services of Olivia Rains, who also pitched for him at Pryor and is a member of the reigning NCAA national champion Oklahoma Sooners. Rains will help as a pitching coach, but how much or how long he’ll have her services is a little unknown.
“I’ve talked with (OU) coach (Patty) Gasso and she’s fine with Olivia helping us especially in the summer and fall when the colleges don’t compete. But Olivia has also entered the transfer portal, so whatever happens there could impact her status with us,” said Dicus.
The fastpitch season for the Lady Roughers begins August 9 but with a sold coaching staff and the seeming buy-in from a group of hungry players, Dicus is resting more comfortably.
“There has been some big progress made in rebuilding this program and so now I can finally sleep again at night,’ Dicus chuckled.
