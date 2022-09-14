For now, it’s Parker Lockhart’s team.
The Fort Gibson junior was thrust into a situation two weeks ago not altogether unlike one the guy he is having to replace found himself in four years ago as a freshman.
Yet Cole Mahaney didn’t inherit it due to injury, but rather a change in strategy, and was a freshman when he took over at quarterback as what became a four-year starter before suffering a high-ankle sprain in the second game of this season .
Following a week off for the Tigers, Lockhart will lead the offense as a starter for the first time when they host Glenpool for homecoming on Friday night.
“When he’s not been able to be here (getting treatment) he’s been texting me, calling me and in talking to him, it’s been nice to have a mentor in that respect,” Lockhart said before Wednesday’s practice of Mahaney. “He’s done a good job of helping me handle pressure, not on the field, but more off the field in knowing there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders with the opportunity I’ve had to take.
“It’s easier to go to a player sometimes rather than a coach, know what I’m saying? He’s done a good job of being a leader for this team and I appreciate the off-field as well as on-field advice.”
While Fort Gibson head coach Ryan Nolan has had to divert his investments into his anticipated backup at the outset of the season, he’s pleased with Lockhart’s progress now at the forefront.
“He’s done a good job of stepping in and doing the things he needs to be doing and working hard to get where he needs to be,” Nolan said. (Glenpool) uses a cover 3 (defense) a lot and for him and us, it’s about finding ways to use our run game and play-actions.
"They’ve got a pretty good box trying to stop the run but there’s some holes in the passing game that we need to exploit, so for him it’s understanding the timing of when he throws the football, going through progressions, understanding when to throw the football and how to throw guys open.”
Nolan’s up-tempo approach has had to tap the breaks with a new signal-caller.
“It’s not as fas as we were going but maybe that’s a good thing because we were having a lot of miscommunications with everybody. That’s the problem with tempo when you haven’t done a lot of tempo. We’ve slowed it but we’re still a tempo team.”
Lockhart had some exposure to it with Mahaney in and out of activity in the spring and summer due to a wrist injury to his non-throwing side.
“I think honestly the biggest challenge for it all is making sure I’ve got myself right and got everyone knowing everything. We’ve learned the same thing for many weeks and now it’s just critiquing the little stuff and I feel like I’m starting to get it down, so I’m really excited.”
Mahaney’s experience may not be on the field but Cade Waggle and Hunter Branch are two experienced seniors Lockhart will be targeting.
“They’ve helped me to slow down mentally and with timing and their leadership and experience is very beneficial,” Lockhart said. “They’re used to having Cole with them. I’ve got to get in there and do some extra time with them and even some afterwards. We’re starting to click together.”
While the whole offensive scheme was already a work in progress, Nolan said the quarterback is in a position to be ahead of the receivers.
“With Cole in, it was about looking at leverage in space and that led him to know where to throw the football. For the receivers it’s about finding the space so it takes a little longer for them,” he said. “The biggest challenge in our offense is not having a plan before you take off. You can adjust your route three or four different ways. They don’t know that the pre-snap look is going to be the same as post snap.”
It’s homecoming for the Tigers. While Nolan in his first year is making sure the players know to distinguish team time from enjoying their high school life and all that comes with it, Lockhart doesn’t have any homecoming-related things demanding his attention.
He’s already got a distraction in his ongoing work with his active duty in FFA, showing cattle.
“I’m out in the field as soon as I hit home, so it’s a little harder to step up and take care of responsibilities even though I’ve had to move up (as starter),” he said.
Glenpool comes in 1-1 and the Tigers (0-2) are still in search of a victory.
Kickoff on Friday is 7 p.m.
