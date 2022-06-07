The college football offers have been piling up for Hilldale two-way lineman Evan Keefe.
Ten in all, seven at some level of Division I schools.
Hornets head coach David Blevins expected that list to grow and even include some Power 5 schools as the year progressed. But all along, Keefe had one school in mind even before any offer arrived in his hands.
And over the weekend, while on a three-day visit, he settled matters by committing to Air Force.
“When I first got here he was an eighth-grader and he told me that spring that his dream school was Air Force,” Blevins said. “I told him if he worked hard out here, worked hard in the classroom he could make it a reality.
“Well guess what? He did.”
South Dakota State, Idaho, North Dakota, Central Arkansas and even another military school, Navy, were among those that made offers. Keefe had visited Navy with his dad, Eddie, and also made trips to several others.
But then came last week’s jaunt to Colorado Springs, Colo. — all, like the other visits, unofficial.
“It’s everything I wanted and expected,” Evan said. “I think I appreciated the scenery a little more than I thought I would. It was pretty amazing.”
Amazing enough to forego any other amazing offers. He’ll take his official visit there after the season and didn’t rule out any other offers to take official visits.
But, he says, his mind is made up.
“It’s really hard and I want a challenge,” he said. “If I went to OU or something like that, if I didn’t get to the NFL through there I’d come out with a pretty good degree. But at Air Force, even with no NFL, I’ll be coming out with a degree along the line of an Ivy League degree.”
So with that all out of the way, as well as a track season where he was state runner-up in the shot put, it’s time to focus on the football campaign ahead.
He returns at left tackle and will also go at defensive end. The offense returns nine starters including every lineman. Defensively, there’s six returning starters. His task there is to help shore up the edge which lost hard to graduation in All-Phoenix Defensive Player of the Year Cason Albin, who set a school record for sacks.
Keefe’s numbers in the 40-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump and shuttle all helped him get on the radar of schools last year. And, he was MVP among linemen at a USA Football Camp in Kansas City. At question throughout was his size, 247 pounds this time a year ago.
He’s listed now at 275 and 6-foot-3.
“I kept my 40 time (at 5.0) even with the added weight,” he said.
There’s the motivation of this being his senior season as well.
“My dad coached my age group through Indian Nations Football from first to sixth grade, and in fourth grade we were runner-up to Verdigris, so we’ve been together a while and as a group we’re really good. We’ve just got to keep our mind right and keep working,” he said.
Which to him includes setting the example of a senior.
“I’m not the vocal guy among the line. That’s probably Koby East or Wyatt Branscum,” he said. “But I know a lot of younger kids are watching me so I’m going to lead by example and do the right things and work hard.”
That also includes the classroom. He’s got one core class remaining, pre-calculus, and wants to add physics, all as a foundation for what he intends to specialize in during his military commitment and beyond — cybersecurity.
He comes from a military family — including his dad, a grandmother and two uncles.
“I’ve had a good idea about the military itself,” he said. “I’ll be the first to get to an academy, and I know that going that route will make it harder.”
But it’s been his objective all along.
