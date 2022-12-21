TULSA — In just a two-week period since his appointment as The University of Tulsa's head football coach, Kevin Wilson signed a total of eight student-athletes to his first Golden Hurricane recruiting class, it was announced today.
The class includes three local signees, including two from Tulsa Union High School – safety Devin Robinson and athlete Grayson Tempest – and Oklahoma State transfer and former Bixby High School star running back Braylin Presley. Tulsa also dipped into Arkansas and Texas to finish out the early signing class.
"Since I came aboard, the number one goal from a recruiting standpoint has been to stabilize our current roster as well as the committed recruits. The current staff has continued to do a solid job connecting with these guys. Although I have not had that face-to-face contact with some of these guys, I feel pretty good about this class," said Wilson.
"We didn't try to add a great deal to the early class, but we'll do that as the new year starts and we approach the second signing period," said Wilson. "As I've gotten to know this group better, I think we've signed what appears to be guys who are strong students, have come from great families with strong values and not only do they value education, but hard work as well.
In addition to the three state signees, the early class of newcomers includes one player from Arkansas and four Texans. The class encompasses four receivers, one running back, one safety and one defensive lineman and one athlete.
"We always want to have a solid presence in the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma and still have a regional reach within that 5-6 hour radius of Tulsa," said Wilson. "We always want to do our best within the city and the state."
Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside High School receiver Mari Smith is one of four receivers coming on board with the Hurricane. He is joined by a trio of receivers from Texas – Jahrid Hughes (Fort Worth Timber Creek HS), Matthew Ogunrin (Katy Tompkins HS) and Ashton Schumann (League City Clear Springs HS).
The fourth Texan the Hurricane added is defensive lineman James Eaglin from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas.
Honors abound for the three Tulsa-area signees as Tempest earned 6A1 District 2 co-MVP honors and his Union teammate was named the District's co-Defensive Player of the Year. Although a year removed from his prep playing days at Bixby, Presley transfers to Tulsa following one season at Oklahoma State.
Robinson totaled 72 tackles and four interceptions with two pick sixes in 2022, while Tempest had 1,216 all-purpose yards and 12 TDs as a receiver, rusher, passer and kick returner.
In his high school career, Presley rushed for 4,978 yards and totaled 102 career touchdowns as a rusher, receiver and kick return specialist in helping lead Bixby to a 49-game winning streak and four state championships.
As for the incoming receivers, Smith totaled 956 yards and 14 TDs in his final two seasons at Fort Smith Northside and on the track became the state of Arkansas' fastest high school sprinter. Hughes, at 6-3, brings good size to the outside receiver slot where he caught 48 passes for 681 yards and seven TDs in his final two seasons at Timber Creek. Ogunrin had 57 receptions for 888 yards and five TDs in his prep career at Tompkins High School, while Schumann hauled in 80 passes for 1,525 yards and 21 TDs in his three-year career as a starter at Clear Springs High School.
Eaglin was credited with 28 tackles and four tackles for loss while earning first-team all-district honors from his defensive line position at Ridge Point.
"Our philosophy will be to recruit athletes with a good skill set and talent to reach championship level play, as well as to fit the culture of the university academically and socially, and that of the city of Tulsa," said Wilson, who is still coaching with Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepare for their CFP semifinal matchup against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31.
