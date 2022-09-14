This may be a first in the state’s longest uninterrupted football rivalry — one handing the home field advantage to the other.
But that’s the case for Checotah, where the Ogle Field grounds at Ray Grandstaff Stadium is awaiting a surface to play on. The installation of artificial turf was part of an $8.5 million bond package voters approved last year, but was delayed after dirt work began late this summer.
It’s cost Checotah three non-district games, including a major gate hit this week with the annual McIntosh County War against Eufaula, which has resulted in a few playful barbs on social media about the dilemma of the school to the north on U.S. 69.
“This one is definitely a hit money-wise because of the crowd it brings,” Checotah coach Zac Ross said. “It’s unfortunate, but our kids have done a really good job handling it. The good part is next year we’ll have (seven) home games having had to swap what we have.”
It’s kind of fit with the tone of a team that came in battling low expectations due to heavy graduation hits from a year ago, including a D-1 level running back in Dontierre Fisher. They began the year with the expected starter at quarterback, Muskogee transfer Jacob Jones, suffering a shoulder area injury. He’s been cleared to return, but during a 2-1 start Fisher’s younger brother, Elijah Thomas, has four touchdowns receiving and 304 yards and an offer already from the University of Arkansas. Kreed Hall has done most of the heavy lifting at running back, leading the area with 563 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
“We didn’t realize how much fight this group would have,” Ross said. “It’s kind of an underdog mentality. A lot of people counted them out because of the amount of kids we lost, but each kid has kept working. They’re all coachable and they don’t quit. That’s what I like the most.”
Eufaula (1-1) is riding a three-game rivalry win streak which has widened the advantage, ongoing since 1922, to 54-52-1. It is also coming off a 2A semifinal season. But the Ironheads took some hits to that roster as well, among them four All-Phoenix selections: MVP receiver and defensive back Khelil Deere, offensive lineman Ty Dodd defensive linemen Johnny Burton and running back Matt Clover. One of that group returns in quarterback Luke Adcock, who has thrown for 446 yards and six touchdowns in three games, three of those to Brett Pippenger, who was restricted to defense last year due to a wrist injury and cast but has become a prime part in Deere’s absence.
Ross doesn’t see much difference in the 2022 version.
“I think that’s what happens when you’re consistently winning. When you have 61 kids, you find ways to fill holes,” Ross said. “They don’t have Deere, but Pippenger has fit into that role and obviously the quarterback is a really good player. His offensive line is bigger and more physical than last year.”
Newton is more optimistic than he was at one point in the summer, particularly with the development up front.
“We’re jelling,” he said. “I worried about things a couple weeks before our first scrimmage about where we were, but we’re building an understanding of each other and how we work together and that’s what it takes. It takes longer than you want it to as a coach and sometimes it never happens, but now the good thing is we don’t graduate anyone up front next year.”
As for Checotah?
“(Thomas) has all the aspects of a Division I player who you can get the ball to at any time. He has great character and work ethic. The Hall kid reminds me a lot of Clover. He’s not a great big ol’ back but has good vision and keeps his feet moving and makes things happen,” Newton said.
The turf is expected to be delivered on Thursday and barring any further delays the Wildcats will finally have a home game on Sept. 30, homecoming with Seminole.
But for now, there’s a rivalry game to be played.
“I remember the first year I took over and they had this big ol’ front line and I didn’t think we had much of a chance against them,” Newton said. “I made a bet that if we won, I’d have to have this decal on my truck.”
His squad won, and the decal, as he describes it, was that of an Ironhead with the inscription ‘here, kitty-kitty,” a shot at the Wildcats.
“It’s an old truck I still drive, and sometimes if I’m at the Checotah Walmart I think maybe this is the time I walk out and my tires are slashed,” he said with a laugh.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
