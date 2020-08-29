Fort Gibson has a new opponent for week 1 high school football Friday.
The Tigers' scheduled game against Berryhill has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 issues at Berryhill. Fort Gibson will instead host Tecumseh, which faced a similar situation with its first opponent.
NEXT WEEK’S FOOTBALL
Muskogee At Bentonville West, 7 p.m.
Tulsa Rogers at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Berryhill at Fort Gibson, ccd., Berryhill COVID
Tecumseh at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Coweta at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Vian, 7 p.m.
C. Sequoyah at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Warner at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Keys at Gore, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Porter, 7 p.m.
Gans at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Porum at South Coffeyville, 7 p.m.
Midway at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
