Fort Gibson has a new opponent for week 1 high school football Friday.

The Tigers' scheduled game against Berryhill has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 issues at Berryhill. Fort Gibson will instead host Tecumseh, which faced a similar situation with its first opponent.

 

NEXT WEEK’S FOOTBALL

Muskogee At Bentonville West, 7 p.m.

Tulsa Rogers at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Berryhill at Fort Gibson, ccd., Berryhill COVID

Tecumseh at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

Coweta at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Vian, 7 p.m.

C. Sequoyah at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Warner at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Keys at Gore, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Porter, 7 p.m.

Gans at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

Porum at South Coffeyville, 7 p.m.

Midway at Arkoma, 7 p.m.

