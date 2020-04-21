Curl

Kamren Curl reacts after making a tackle at Auburn during the 2018 season. Curl, a Muskogee High grad, enters his third season at Arkansas.

 Walt Beazley/Courtesy Arkansas Athletics

NFL.com scores each of the top draft prospects with their predicted outcome. Below are those of area interest:

 Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas (Muskogee HS): Chance to make roster

Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Year 1 quality starter

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma:  Will be starter within two seasons

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma: Good backup who could become starter

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma: Developmental traits-based prospect

Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma: Priority free agent

A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State: Backup/special teamer

Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa: Good backup who could become starter

Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa: Backup/special teamer

Mctelvin Agum, DT, Arkansas: Backup/special teamer

Chase Harrell, TE, Arkansas: Chance to make roster/practice squad

C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas: Priority free agent

Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas: Priority free agent

Devway Wahley, RB, Arkansas: Chance to be in a training camp

