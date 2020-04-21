NFL.com scores each of the top draft prospects with their predicted outcome. Below are those of area interest:
Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas (Muskogee HS): Chance to make roster
Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Year 1 quality starter
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: Will be starter within two seasons
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma: Good backup who could become starter
Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma: Developmental traits-based prospect
Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma: Priority free agent
A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State: Backup/special teamer
Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa: Good backup who could become starter
Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa: Backup/special teamer
Mctelvin Agum, DT, Arkansas: Backup/special teamer
Chase Harrell, TE, Arkansas: Chance to make roster/practice squad
C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas: Priority free agent
Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas: Priority free agent
Devway Wahley, RB, Arkansas: Chance to be in a training camp
