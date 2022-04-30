Wagoner and Oklahoma State ex Malcolm Rodriguez was selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Rodriguez was the ninth selection in the sixth round, 188th overall.
The Lions acquired the pick earlier in the draft by dealing the 181st to Philadelphia and got the 188th and 237th spots -- the latter a seventh-round pick. Detroit did not have another seventh-round pick.
The 5-11, 230-pound Rodriguez, recruited to Oklahoma State as a safety after playing that and quarterback on three state championship teams in high school where he was also a state champion wrestler, led the Cowboys in tackles in each of the last three seasons and finishing second as a sophomore in 2018 before. He was the first OSU linebacker to be named an All-American since 1981 after leading the Big 12 in tackles in 2021.
He's the first linebacker out of OSU to be drafted since 1995. He is the first from the area to be drafted since Kamren Curl of Muskogee in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Washington Commanders.
Rodriguez is also the second Wagoner product in recent years to head to the NFL. Kevin Peterson, who also played collegiately at OSU, was signed by the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent in 2016. But Rodriguez is the first from Wagoner to be drafted.
Rodriguez will start third on Detroit’s depth chart at middle linebacker behind Alex Anzalone and Anthony Pittman.
There was certainly some local sentiment hoping that Rodriguez would get selected by Dallas. The family has been Dallas fans as well. Ironically five picks later Rodriguez’s OSU teammate, Devin Harper, was picked by the Cowboys, who had three picks in the fifth round and took one linebacker then, LSU’s Damone Clark.
Harper and Rodriguez were roommates and trained together for three months in Arizona leading up to the draft.
One of those who hoped the call would come from Dallas was Rodriguez’s high school coach. Dale Condict.
“If he’s 6-foot-2, he’s probably drafted in the first round,” Condict said. “This is just the beginning for him, but it’s a good beginning and it’s just so rare to (coach) a guy who gets to go play at that level. I’m very excited he’s getting that opportunity.
“It’s been stressful for me to watch. I can’t imagein what it’s been like for them today.”
