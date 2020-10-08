By Mike Kays
In her final home game Thursday, Drew Riddle did what most athletes would treasure, and maybe one day when bragging to her grandkids, she will.
But following the 10-0 win over Cleveland in the Class 4A regional championship game, she had to be told she completed a five-inning perfect game. She’s had solo two no-hitters, both in run-rule games, and yesterday combined with Brooklyn Ellis to register a 12-0 no-hit win against Checotah.
And all were done with the same sense, of being in another zone.
Hilldale coach Darren Riddle knew it.
“Might have to explain it to her,” he said.
Her answer?
“Wasn’t paying attention,” she said. “All I was focused on was giving my all.”
And that was something she said prior to the game was on her mind, armed with the reality that this was her final game in a four-year high school career on this dirt before heading off to USA Hall of Fame Complex next week for the Hornets’ ninth consecutive state tournament trip, then after some summer club ball, on to the University of Tulsa where she’ll plug in at third base.
She struck out six, then after retiring the final three in the fifth on an infield fly and two infield groundouts, came up with a runner in scoring position and the right fielder playing shallow and punched a fly ball that sailed down the line for a game-ending RBI double.
“Had she struck out 15 in a row, I’d say she’d be aware of that,” said Darren Riddle, who was keenly aware the sun is setting on the career of his third and final daughter to play for him here.
“Just the way she is. She’ll be happy she threw strikes.”
The Hilldale coach thought he had it set up for another hero when he pinch-hit seldom-used senior Kerry Martin with his daughter on deck and two on, hoping to end the game there. Martin managed to make it 9-0, but her fielder’s choice grounder just missed getting through on the second base side, making a force out at second.
“Today was her birthday. I wanted her to get the limelight,” said her coach.
The light now guides them to Oklahoma City and next Thursday’s quarterfinal, time and opponent to be named.
“Nine in a row. It’s pretty special,” the coach said. “You need great kids and great assistants and I got both. Our administration supports us, our school supports us. I get a little spoiled sometimes, but I’m proud of them.”
The Hornets got three in the first with just one single getting outside the reach of the catcher. Keely Ibarra doubled to right, scoring Riley Barnoskie, who along with Celeste Wood drew back-to-back walks to open the first. Drew Riddle plated Wood from third on an infield groundout to first moments earlier.
Following Ibarra’s shot, Ellis and Madi Folsom reached first, Ellis on a pop up just in front of home plate that Cleveland catcher Hallie Horine was unable to field. Folsom followed that with a bunt just in front of the plate, loading the bases for Lexi Cramp, whose sacrifice fly out to right brought Ibarra home.
Bree Galvan had a two-run double into the gap in right field in the third and Skye Been doubled to right to bring Galvan home.
The lead grew to 8-0 in the fourth. Riddle tripled to the gap in left, scoring Barnoskie, who led off with a single to left. Two batters later and with one out, Ellis singled to left, scoring Riddle.
Ellis and Been were both 3-for-3 to lead a 13-hit performance by the Hornets (21-8).
Cleveland, which ended up at 17-17, scored two in the sixth to pull in front of Checotah and denied the Ladycats a spot in the finals, winning 7-6 in the first game on Thursday. Katlyn Searles and Amanda Brown were both 3-for-3 and Vanessa Henson had a two-run home run for Checotah, which finished 18-18.
