All games at Rougher Village
MEN
Wednesday
1) NEO 95, Eastern 76
2) Seminole 96, NOC-Tonkawa 78
3) NOC-Enid 68, Murray St. 65
4) Western 93, Connors St. 87
Friday
5) Seminole 97, NEO 85
6) Western 99, NOC-Enid 97
Saturday
7) Seminole 103, Western 82
WOMEN
Thursday
1) Eastern 88, Seminole 80
2) Murray St. 65,. Redlands 40
3) NOC-Enid 67, NEO 58
4) Connors 90, NOC-Tonkawa 78
Friday
5) Murray St 84, Eastern 60
6) NOC-Enid 79, Connors 57
Saturday
7) Murray St. 61, NOC-Enid 54
SATURDAY:
Murray State 61, NOC-Enid 54 (W)
All-tourney selection Reese Webb of Fort Gibson hit some key free throws down the stretch and Murray repeated as champions. The game was tied at 25 at the half.
Seminole 103, Western 82(M)
Chase Farmer led Seminole with 32 points. Joshua Sasser led Western with 24.
FRIDAY:
Murray St 84, Eastern 60 (W)
Fort Gibson ex Reese Webb led five in double figures with 19 points for Murray.
Seminole 97, NEO 85 (M)
Micah Lena hit for 32 points to get Seminole into the finals on Saturday while Julian Mackey had 29 for NEO.
Western 99, Northern-Enid 97 (M)
Western's Cinderella run continued beyond the first-round win over Connors. In a game with 33 treys, Chang Huth had 33 points for the winners, including seven 3s, and Kevian Hudson 32 points for Enid.
FROM THURSDAY:
Murray State 65, Redlands 40
Jade Millan’s 16 points led the top seed to a first-round win. Fort Gibson’s Reese Webb had nine points for Murray.
Macy Moore’s 10 led Redlands.
Northern-Enid 67, NEO 58
Enid had control throughout, leading 38-22 at the half and held off NEO’s modest rally in the second half. Braylee Dale and Lakysia Johnson had 17 each. Quinnae Love and Ella Hafer had 11 each in the loss.
Eastern 88, Seminole 80
Eastern’s defense put the clamps on Seminole trailing double-digits with under 5 minutes to play. Eastern’s Brooklyn Fisher was the catalyst defensively. Clutch free throws by Jessica Clemons forced overtime.
FROM WEDNESDAY:
Javontae Campbell’s stay at his former campus was a short one but the former Muskogee Rougher went out with a bang.
Campbell, a two-time All-Phoenix MVP in high school, scored 30 points for Northern-Tonkawa but was on the short end of a 96-78 outcome against Seminole State in the second game Wednesday.
Israel Hart had 30 for Seminole, which had four in double figures to move into Friday’s semifinals.
NEO 95, Eastern 76
Always Wright, arguably the name of the tournament out of Carthage, Mo., and Julian Mackey each had 21 points for NEO, which will take on Seminole in one semifinal on Friday.
Arzhonte Dallas had 29 points, including 12 of 17 from the free-throw line, for Eastern.
Northern-Enid 68, Murray State 65
Daylon Andrews’ 30-foot at the horn sent NOC-Enid to a semifinal spot Friday. Andrews had 14 points in the game, just shy of Ryan Kelly’s team-high 15. Kyle Tolbert led Murray with 18, 16 of those in the second half after his team trailed 37-26 at the break.
