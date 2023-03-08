Javontae Campbell’s stay at his former campus was a short one but the former Muskogee Rougher went out with a bang.
Campbell, a two-time All-Phoenix MVP in high school, scored 30 points for Northern-Tonkawa but was on the short end of a 96-78 outcome against Seminole State in the second game Wednesday.
Israel Hart had 30 for Seminole, which had four in double figures to move into Friday’s semifinals.
NEO 95, Eastern 76
Always Wright, arguably the name of the tournament out of Carthage, Mo., and Julian Mackey each had 21 points for NEO, which will take on Seminole in one semifinal on Friday.
Arzhonte Dallas had 29 points, including 12 of 17 from the free-throw line, for Eastern.
All games at Rougher Village
MEN
Wednesday
1) NEO 95, Eastern 76
2) Seminole 96, NOC-Tonkawa 78
3) NOC-Enid vs. Murray, 6 p.m.
4) Connors vs. Western, 8 p.m.
Friday
5) NEO vs. Seminole, 1 p.m.
6) Winners 3 and 4, 3 p.m.
Saturday
7) Friday’s winners, 2 p.m.
WOMEN
Thursday
1) Eastern vs. Seminole, 1 p.m.
2) Murray St. vs. Redlands, 3 p.m.
3) NOC-Enid vs. NEO, 6 p.m.
4) NOC-Tonkawa vs. Connors, 8 p.m.
Friday
5) Winners 1 and 2, 6 p.m.
6) Winners 3 and 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
7) Friday’s winners, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.