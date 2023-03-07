The NJCAA Region II tournament set to start Wednesday at Rougher Village won’t just have a pair of area teams.
Connors State men will begin play Wednesday against Western at 8 p.m. The CSC women start Thursday against Northern-Tonkawa at 8 p.m. And, in both cases, there’s area representation.
Xavier Brown of Muskogee, Brenden Dan of Checotah are with Connors, as is Webbers Falls’ Samantha Shanks. Kylie Eubanks played for nearby Keys High School in Park Hill.
But there’s others.
Javontae Campbell, who like Connors’ Shanks won consecutive All-Phoenix MVP honors to close out their high school time, is at Northern-Tonkawa. There’s also Murray State’s Reese Webb, who had a standout career at Fort Gibson and Muskogee’s Akira Eubanks, who is with Seminole.
When they play follows.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for a Student Day Pass and $10 for an Adult Day Pass or an All-Tournament Pass is $25.
REGION II SCHEDULE
All games at Rougher Village
MEN
Thursday
1) NEO vs. Eastern, 1 p.m.
20 Seminole vs. NOC-Tonkawa, 3 p.m.
3) NOC-Enid vs. Murray, 6 p.m.
4) Connors vs. Western, 8 p.m.
Friday
5) Winners 1 and 2, 1 p.m.
6) Winners 3 and 4, 3 p.m.
Saturday
7) Friday’s winners, 2 p.m.
WOMEN
Thursday
1) Eastern vs. Seminole, 1 p.m.
2) Murray St. vs. Redlands, 3 p.m.
3) NOC-Enid vs. NEO, 6 p.m.
4) NOC-Tonkawa vs. Connors, 8 p.m.
Friday
5) Winners 1 and 2, 6 p.m.
6) Winners 3 and 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
7) Friday’s winners, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.