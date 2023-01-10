Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa was mindful of a potential letdown coming off a signature win Saturday night in the third-place game of the rugged Lincoln Christian Tournament.
After knocking off Fort Gibson 45-43 in overtime for the first time in memory, well, that thought never really entered the Hilldale Event Center court Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs shot out to a 17-6 lead and withstood a brief Hilldale surge overlapping the opening quarters. then pulled away for a 56-36 win.
“We talked about it,” Pawpa said of her 9-1 squad that’s climbed to No. 10 in the OSSAA coaches rankings in Class 4A and whose only loss was the night before beating Fort Gibson, losing to 5A No. 1 Sapulpa.
“Fort Gibson is a top-notch program and a big win for us, and it’s easy to have a letdown. We talked about having the same intensity as we had Saturday.”
Scoring balance, team chemistry and physical play defines a team that except for one senior reserve playing Tuesday is made up of underclassmen. It’s that type play which impresses Hilldale coach Clif Warford.
“Going into the season I told our girls I was picking them to win our conference and that’s not a knock on anyone else out there,” Warford said. “They look like a complete team.”
Guards Ellee Bryant and Cambri Pawpa had a pair of 3s in the first surge before having a short cool spell that Hilldale capitalized on to cut it close — for a while.
The Lady Bulldogs went without a field goal from 2:10 in the first to Brooklyn Austin’s drive and layup with 5:51 in the second, between which Hilldale went on a 8-0 run with four different Lady Hornets hitting baskets— Maci Scott, Ashtyn Warford, Grace Nail and Darian Diles.
Hilldale had two chances to cut it further before Austin answered and started an 11-0 Wagoner run, and the Lady Hornets wouldn’t connect again until Diles hit at 1:53 of the period.
Up 32-16 going into the second half, the Lady Bulldogs would blow it open in the third, outscoring Hilldale 19-3. Gracy Shieldnight had nine of her 16 points, all through three quarters. Catelin King’s free throw with 3:23 to play in the period and Rylin Clark’s basket off left with 2:37 left were Hilldale’s only points as Wagoner’s lead reached 28 with a closing 7-0 run to led 47-19.
Shieldnight, a 6-foot forward/post who started her career at Fort Gibson as a freshman but was injured last year after transferring, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. She didn’t play in the fourth.. Pawpa had 11 points and Bryant had eight. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, a forward, had 6.
“Really, that’s how we roll,” said Shieldnight. “We feed off each other. We’ve been working since the summer with a goal of making the state tournament.”
That last happened in 2011.
“We don’t feel like we’re ever without a scoring option out there,” the Wagoner coach said. “Our guards do a really good job pushing the ball, feeding off each other, getting in the paint, getting good looks and kicking it out,”
The elder Pawpa emptied her bench to start the fourth and got five points from Jada Riggs.
Warford praised their physicality.
“It’s awesome, and trying to prep for it on film as opposed to seeing it in person is two different things,” said Warford.
Shieldnight is in the core of that.
“Last year when she was injured and stuff she put some time in the weight room. Seeing her in person a year later, she’s more muscular, she passes the ball well and is just an animal,” said Warford, whose 5-6 squad was 0-3 over the weekend at the Verdigris tournament against two top 20 teams from 5A and 4A No. 6 Verdigris.
“A lot of shooters and attackers out there, it’s a tough matchup, but being as young as we are with eight freshman, we want to be exposed to teams that play like them, like Verdigris and Bishop Kelley who are man-pressure teams that get in your face and aren’t afraid of contact. It will get our girls better come playoff time.”
Diles and Scott led Hilldale with eight points each.
