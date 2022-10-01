FORT GIBSON – It was tale of two halves.
Fort Gibson scored 24 unanswered points to start the game and was up 24-6 at the half. Had that been that, Tigers coach Ryan Nolan, who became a dad a second time this week with the birth of his son, would have had his first win.
But the visiting Class 4A No. 8 Broken Bow Savages finished with 48 unanswered points, 42 coming in the second half, and won the District 4A-4 battle 48-24 Friday night at Leo Donahue-Tiger Stadium.
“We played well in the first half of the game, we got some breaks, we created some turnovers, “said Nolan. “I am proud of the way we played. We had some injuries late in the second quarter, compounded with what we already have we had to throw in some young kids to fill the holes.”
Already without starting quarterback Cole Manahney and wideout Cade Waggle, wide receiver Hunter Branch went down with an undisclosed leg injury and starting running back Landon Nail left the game also.
On paper the Tigers (0-5, 0-2) weren’t supposed to be in the game with the Savages’ strategic passing offense. But Branch picked off Broken Bow’s Christian Brumley on their second play of the game.
Jaiden Johnson connected on a 30-yard field goal with 7:08 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Savages; Kamden Rodgers mishandled the kick, Nail separated him from the ball and Noah Perry recovered the fumble at Broken Bow’s 29-yard line.
Three plays into the drive Parker Lockhart lasered a pass to Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 10-0 with 5:39 to go in the first stanza.
After a turnover on downs by the Savages (4-1, 2-0), FGHS marched down the field, 59 yards of it courtesy of a Branch to Donnie Cox connection on a reverse pass. Kayden Hunt bulled in from four yards out for the score and a 17-0 Tigers’ lead.
On the next BBHS possession, Nail scooped up a bad snap on a punt and scampered in from 30 yards out for a 24-0 Fort Gibson lead with 11:04 left in the second quarter.
Then as quickly as the Tigers looked poised to take their first win of the season, the game turned sour.
As sputtering as the Savage offense was in the first half of the game, Brumley woke up the sleeping beast in the third quarter. He waltzed in with 9:54 left in the third quarter to cut the FGHS lead in half, 24-12, then two possessions later he found Jake Roberts on a 79-yard catch and run touchdown pass to move closer at 24-19.
That is when the proverbial wheels fell off the wagon.
Brumley torched the Tigers defense for 227 yards passing in the second half of play. The haymaker came when the Savages were facing a third and 21 as Brumley connected with Mark Martin for 44 yards. A few plays later the Savages were up 27-24 and the Tigers never knew what hit them.
As explosive at the Broken Bow passing game was, it was the Fort Gibson offense that put its defense in bad positions throughout the second half, mustering only 26 yards of total offense and two first downs in the final two quarters.
“We have to move the ball on offense, we have to manufacture first downs and give our defense a break,” said Nolan. “We have got to move the football, bottom line.”
Branch was held without a catch, leaving midway through the second quarter.
The Tigers will travel to Stilwell next Thursday.
BROKEN BOW 48, FORT GIBSON 24
Broken Bow062121—48
Fort Gibson101400—24
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FGHS – Jaiden Johnson 30 FG, 7:08,
FGHS – Johnson 25 pass from Parker Lockhart (Johnson kick), 5:39
Second Quarter
FGHS – Kayden Hunt 4 run (Johnson kick), 11:54
FGHS – Landon Nail 30 fumble return (Johnson kick), 11:04
BBHS – Christian Brumley 4 run (kick blocked), 8:18
Third Quarter
BBHS – Brumley 2 run (pass failed), 9:54
BBHS- Jake Roberts 79 pass from Brumley (AZ Zargoza kick), 3:42.
BBHS – Brumley 2 run (Brumley run) ,2:37.
Fourth Quarter
BBHS – Leland Billy 16 pass from Brumley (Zargoza kick), 11:02.
BBHS – Kamden Rodgers 20 run (Zargoza kick), 9:14.
BBHS – Rodgers 2 run (Zargoza kick), 6:17.
TEAM STATS
BBHSFGHS
First Downs 2212
Rushes-Yards 25-3633-48
Passing Yards 446139
Passes C-A-I21-37-114-30-1
Punts-Avg. 2-3812-26.8
Fumbles-Lost 4-32-1
Penalties-Yards12-11311-59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: BBHS, Kayden Rodgers 12-45 . FGHS, Landon Nail 14-41.
Passing: BBHS, Christian Brumley 21-37-446-1- (2TD). FGHS, Parker Lockhart 13-29-80-1-(TD)
Receiving: BBHS, Jakyran Whitfield 6-188. FGHS, Jaiden Johnson 6-32, Donnie Cox 5-88
