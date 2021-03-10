TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State will host a joint practice Friday with Arkansas Tech on the grounds of Gable Field at Doc Wadley Stadium.
NSU last faced the Wonder Boys in 2009 and was a historically fierce border war. From 1970 to 1976, the two teams met in Fort Smith, Ark. as a central location for both programs. There have been 40 official meetings with ATU, with Northeastern State holding a 40-38-2 series advantage.
The practice Friday will start at 3 p.m. with shared drills until 4:35 p.m. Starting at 4:45 p.m., there will be a 75-minute scrimmage between the two programs. Stats will not be taken from the contest.
Following the scrimmage, teams will practice two-minute drills and conclude with overtime drills.
Northeastern State traveled to Southeastern Oklahoma last Saturday for a similar joint practice. The RiverHawks will be on the road next on March 27 at Tarleton State, which will be an exhibition for NSU but an official game for the Texans who now compete in the WAC; that contest will be aired live locally on the radio on Lakes Country.
There is no gate admission or paid parking for the practice. Fans attending will be asked to practice best social distancing practices and wear a face covering. There will be no concessions, but restrooms will be open.
