Sooner football legends will take to Owen Field this Saturday. In lieu of the 2020 spring game, Sooner Sports TV is airing the 1956 and 1961 OU varsity-alumni contests for the first time.
A tradition that started during the Bud Wilkinson era, former Sooners – many of them from pro football – would return to Norman every spring to compete against the varsity squad in the annual matchup. Now more than a half century later, two of these classic contests have been uncovered for Sooner fans to turn back the clock and, for many, to see former greats in action for the first time.
The back-to-back airings begin with the 1956 affair, featuring one of Wilkinson’s undefeated squads. During Oklahoma’s historic 47-game winning streak, the varsity squad never defeated the alumni, proving the only team that could beat OU was the one featuring Sooners themselves.
The 1956 OU varsity-alumni game featured seven eventual members of the College Football Hall of Fame: Wilkinson (inducted in 1969), halfback Billy Vessels (1974), halfback Tommy McDonald (1985), tackle Jim Weatherall (1992), guard J.D. Roberts (1993), center Jerry Tubbs (1996) and halfback Clendon Thomas (2011). Vessels, Weatherall and Roberts represented the alumni team.
The 1961 game is highlighted by alumni quarterback Jimmy Harris, who never lost a game at Oklahoma in 25 career starts, and alumni running back Prentice Gautt, the first African American scholarship athlete at OU. McDonald also starred for the alumni squad, and went on to lead the NFL that year with 1,144 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 1956 broadcast features commentary from Sooner Sports Radio Network play-by-play announcer Toby Rowland and analyst Teddy Lehman.
“What an absolute treasure to get to see some all-time Sooner legends in action,” said Rowland. “I think every OU fan will get a tremendous kick out of watching these captured moments in Oklahoma football history.”
Completing the double-feature, the 1961 broadcast showcases natural audio and the original public address of the game.
Coverage begins on Fox Sports Oklahoma at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the 1956 matchup, which will be immediately followed by the 1961 game at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.