His team denied a chance to defend its American Legion state championship due to the call of the Oklahoma state commander and the national office, Three Rivers Bandits coach Mike Whitten has only a next-door neighbor to measure himself against.
Fort Smith Sportsman is playing for the Arkansas state tournament title this week. It’s but one of three such tournaments Whitten believes is being played nationally, as the national legion office canceled all regional level tournaments and subsequently, no national tourney.
Whitten’s squad beat Sportsman four times in seven meetings this year.
“It’s been an extremely weird year all the way around,” Whitten said. “We were loaded from last year and I felt really good about making another trip to regionals. Unfortunately that was out of our control, but I felt like we had a very good year and really when it comes down to it, all things considered, I’m just grateful we were able to put together a season.”
Three Rivers (26-9) finished 2020 with a split with both the Ada Braves and Bartlesville Indians over the weekend in Bartlesville. You could have called it the de facto Oklahoma state tournament, but that carrot really wasn’t out there.
Those two opponents weren’t even in last year’s state tournament. Ardmore and Shawnee both were and Whitten said when the postseason road was vanished, those teams broke up, Whitten said.
“The good thing is it seems we’ll be back to 6-8 teams at the state level next year,” Whitten said.
That’s the good news. The bad news is the vast majority of this team will be gone with just three eligible to return — Austin Mann and Harley Shaffer, both of Oktaha, were both highly productive offensive catalysts and Hayden Price was solid on the mound.
Mann hit .438, just behind a one-year addition to the club, Oktaha ex Brock Rodden, who led the team at .468.
“We’re going to have to go find some guys. Some have already reached out to us,” Whitten said. “We’ll be practically starting over. I hate most of the guys who gave us the good run we had didn’t have the opportunity to improve on what they accomplished a year ago, but they’ll all have good college careers.”
Three Rivers split with the Bartlesville Indians, dropping the first game 5-4 on Saturday and winning Sunday’s finale, 8-1, and also divided a pair with the Ada Braves, winning 16-9 and losing 6-2.
The Bandits got 17 hits in the win against Ada. Mann andRodden both homered, Mann with a two-run shot in a 3-for-3 game and Rodden a solo shot in a 2-for-4 outing. Bennett Henderson had the other three-hit game as every Bandit in the order had a hit. Anthony Wilson, Price and Warner’s Carson Foreman combined in a six-hitter.
Three Rivers had just five hits in the loss to Ada, which got three runs off Jon Shaffer, who started and went three innings.
Tatum White allowed just one hit in the win over the Indians, a leadoff single in the second. Harley Shaffer had a two-run home run in the sixth to give the Bandits a 2-1 lead. Rodden then tripled in a run for the fourth and final run in the frame. Mann and Reid Stockman singled in runs as part of a four-run seventh.Mann was 3-for-4, while Foreman and Rodden both had two hits.
