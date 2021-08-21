JENKS — Banged and bruised, the Muskogee Roughers drove 74 yards in the final five minutes to score the winning touchdown as time ran out defeating defending Class 5A champion Carl Albert 9-6 in a 24-minute controlled scrimmage as part of the Jenks Trojan Preview Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.
“I’m real excited for the kids because they’re the ones who deserve the credit,” said Muskogee’s first-year head coach Travis Hill. “There were a lot of ups and downs in the game, but they stayed focused and we came from behind and made the plays when we were supposed to.”
With freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin at the helm, the Roughers opened up and drove from their own 35-yard line to the Titan 18 before the drive stalled and Skyleer Onebear punched through a 35-yard field goal to put Muskogee on the board.
After stopping a Carl Albert drive at midfield, the Roughers got ball back and in nine plays took it to the Titan 43 where Ficklin fumbled, giving the Titans a short field at the Muskogee 33-yard line. It took them just two plays on runs by sophomore Xavier Robinson to put it in the end zone. The extra point was no good making it 6-3 Titans at the half.
The second half was shoddier with bad snaps and sacks by both teams leading to three straight punts until the Roughers’ final possession.
Junior running back Brandon Tolbert, who carried nine times for 93 yards, bulldozed his way for 16 yards. Ficklin, who was 5-for-14 passing, hit Jayden Bell for 13 yards and Tolbert ran for 22 more, putting the ball at the Carl Albert 23-yard line as the clock ran inside two minutes left. Tolbert toted the mail to the 15, but hurt an ankle and had to come out of the game.
Following a Rougher timeout, Ficklin was sacked for a four-yard loss, but came right back with a flare pass to senior Isaiah Givens who took it to the one. Givens, though, had to leave after a big hit with a possible concussion.
Runs by Brenden Wilson, who took over at running back, and Ficklin resulted in a one-yard loss and Ficklin had to come out after being a little dazed on the tackle. That set the stage for the game-ending heroics as the clock ticked inside 15 seconds.
With Ficklin on the sideline, backup quarterback Jacob Jones took the snap, back peddled to avoid the Titan rush and heaved it to the end zone where Bell made a leaping catch just inside the back line for the win as time expired.
“We’re young but we’re taking little steps to get better,” Our guys haven’t missed practices. They were all on time to get to the bus today and so if we can just keep doing those kinds of things, we’ll get there,” said Hill. “I was also real pleased with the defense in our round-robin action against Jenks and Bartlesville because we didn’t give up a score or a big play.”
For the game Muskogee had 145 yards of offense while limiting the Titans to just 74 yards including no pass completions in five attempts.
With a little positive momentum going their way, the Roughers will commence preparations for the season opener Friday night at Indian Bowl against Greenwood (Ark.) at 7 p.m.
