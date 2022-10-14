Martell Bolden’s interception led to maybe the biggest present all night for the Muskogee Roughers defense.
At least it seemed so at the time.
And not just for the interception itself.
Muskogee’s offense, which had been on the field all of 4 1/2 minutes when they came up to the line of scrimmage at its own 4-yard line, ate up five minutes of time moving to pay dirt in 13 plays, capped by quarterback Jamarian Ficklin’s keeper and a 28-6 lead with 1:04 left in the half in what became a 48-13 win for still-unbeaten MHS on Thursday night at Rougher Village.
“We needed that,” Bolden said. “I told (some of the) offense, I did my job, now go do yours. They were doing their jobs, sometimes too fast.”
The Roughers, now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 6AII-1, went 68 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive of the game, ending that with Ficklin’s 15-yard toss to Anthony Watson on a slant pass with 8:48 gone in the first quarter. Until the interception, the home team had just two offensive plays — two jet sweeps by Ondraye Beasley covering 52 and 93 yards.
“I was too fast for them,” said Beasley, who had 185 yards on six totes. “That jet sweep, the run game, it worked. All good.”
Tahlequah (2-5, 1-3) spent the rest of the time keeping the ball from Muskogee’s offense.
The Tigers made the most of one possession in the first half, going 68 yards in 14 plays. They might have done similar work on another drive, but a block in the back nullified a fourth-down conversion on a fake punt by Beckett Robinson, then Robinson had to chase down a high snap and got off a pass that was stopped short of the line of scrimmage.
Just after that came Beasley’s 52-yard score.
“We started fast and kept our foot on the pedal,” said Ficklin. “We kept running, and they started running down.”
Ficklin also threw well — a methodical 13 of 16 for 164 yards and three touchdowns — two in the second half to Brandon Tolbert, one for 25 yards and a shovel pass for 18 yards. LaTavion Johnson had the hard yards, 14 carries for 87 yards on the night.
Aided also by a halftime break, the rested Rougher defense held Tahlequah to two first downs in the second half after allowing 13 in the first.
“They called a great game plan and like I’ve said, Brad (Gilbert) has a good coaching staff over there,” said MHS head coach Travis Hill. “They kept us on our heels, kept us honest with the run. I don’t think they had any great runs but they got the 3-4 yards they needed.”
It was a gritty performance by Tigers quarterback Brody Younger. He ran for 53 yards and threw for 223, with his biggest gainer a 94-yard strike past coverage to Robinson to make it a 34-13 game in the third quarter. Younger, injuring his ankle on the last play prior to the Tigers punting on their last drive, fought through it and had a noticeable limp as he headed downfield to join his team.
It was a sufficient battle for a team that had won in consecutive weeks by a combined score of 127-0.
“We needed a contested game after the last two weeks,” Hill said.
Now comes the biggest test since the district opener and maybe more so the final non-district game against 5A power Carl Albert. It’s Tulsa Washington on the road next Friday to maintain at least a share of the District 6AII-1 lead.
