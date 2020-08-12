Nature gave some golfers a challenge in second-day action at the All-Pro Tour Real Okie Championship at Muskogee Golf Club.
Case in point: Grady Brame.
The Hammond, La., golfer came out Tuesday on fire, with birdies on six of the first 12 holes played. At 6-under going through 12, lightning, then thunderstorms bore down on the course, washing out play for the day.
He returned at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, resuming play on the fourth hole after starting on the back nine. He birdied the par-5 5th and finished with a birdie on the other par-5 on the front at 9, and 8-under 62 had him one stroke up.
From 9 a.m. it was a wait until 7:40 p.m. to complete two holes before the tournament was suspended due to darkness.
He’s back up there at 7:30 a.m. today, but he’ll be looking at a two-shot deficit with a birdie putt on 3 when play resumes.
“Obviously I didn’t want to stop when I’ve got that going,” the Southeastern Louisiana ex who has played the Canadian tour as well as the APT. “I just had in mind that it’s going to be a long week, it’s going to take a lot of patience and there’s nothing you can do about it. Controlling the controllables is a big deal when it comes to a week like this and that’s what I’m going to stick to.”
He finished this morning around 9, went back, ate more breakfast and “stayed horizontal” for most of the afternoon.
“Luckily I got a host house over near No. 5 (fairway) so it’s been as easy as it can be,” he said.
Moving to the top was Greg Eason of Kissimmee, Fla., playing all 36 holes Wednesday and has matching 5-under 65s for a one-shot lead over Ben Geyer (66-65) of Arbuckle, Calif., and Austin Bautista (63-68) of Clearwater, Fla.
Eason, a native of London who played collegiately at Central Florida, wasn’t without his troubles, but deferred to Brame’s setup as more humbling.
“My God, that’s brutal,” he said, astonishingly.
Eason thought his Tuesday tee time was 6:30 a.m., and he arrived then. But he got it wrong.
“I found out I wasn’t teeing off until 1 p.m., so I went back to bed,” he said.
He should have stayed there, with the rains just prior to that. He had a long day ahead of him.
“To be honest, it’s more mentally tiring than physically tiring when you’ve got 36 holes and you’re carrying the bag in 90-degree heat,” he said.
The model of consistency, Eason was 32-33 and 33-32 on his rounds with the 32s coming on the front 9. He made his money on the front 9 too, with birdies in both rounds on the par 4 No. 1, par 5 No. 5, par 4 No.7 and par 5 No. 9.
“”If you can get through the back nine, 1 can almost be reached off the tee, the two par 5s are reachable and the other (7) leaves me a nice wedge from the fairway with a 3-wood off the tee,” he said. “So they were really my bread and butter chances, and luckily I was able to take advantage of them.”
Brane is in a group of four at 8-under, joined by University of Texas ex Charlie Holland of Dallas, Jake Hendrix of Austin and Sebastian Saavedra of Buenos Aires. Both Holland and Saavedra shot twin 66s and Hendrix had a 68 and 64.
Twenty-three golfers are within five shots of the lead with five still on the course.
The only Oklahoman in that group is OSU ex Hayden Wood of Edmond, who is at 7-under after rounds of 68 and 65. OSU ex Brendon Jelley is part of a group at 4-under along with OU ex Brad Dalke, still playing when darkness dropped.
Defending champion Cory Churchman of Fort Worth shot 3-under and teed off his second round a few groups ahead of Brame. Former Tulsa golfer Logan McCracken of Oklahoma City teed off just after Brame and is also at 3-under.
The projected cut is at 2-under, meaning the local amateurs have a challenge ahead in wrapping up their second rounds.
Muskogee High’s Mesa Falleur shot 1-under 69 and was at even par through nine at the stoppage point. Hilldale ex Grant Sikes shot a 73, but is 2-under through nine in the second round, putting him at 1-over. Colby Cox, also an ex-Hornet, is at 5-over, but 2-under 34 at the halfway point of round two after a rough 77.
The third round will follow today and the final round is Friday. Complete scores and tee times are at apt.golf.
