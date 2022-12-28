OSU-Wisconsin

 Oklahoma State football safeties Raymond Gay II, top, and Muskogee High ex Ty Williams, bottom of pile,  make a tackle on special teams during the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona. Williams had an assist here and he also had a touchdown-saving tackle on a kick return.

 OSU Athletics

 While Oklahoma State lost its comeback bid against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, a former Muskogee Rougher had his moments.

Ty Williams had two tackles, the one in the photo here and another on a touchdown-saving tackle on a kick return in the 24-17 Wisconsin win.

Williams, a redshirt freshman, was also a member of the All-Big 12 Academic team for the fall.  He now looks ahead to his sophomore year with some lessons in tow, both in the class and in the locker room.

“Win every rep and opportunity you get on and off the field but know not every mistake or loss is a fail but a lesson to succeed in the next opportunity,” he said.

