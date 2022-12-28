While Oklahoma State lost its comeback bid against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, a former Muskogee Rougher had his moments.
Ty Williams had two tackles, the one in the photo here and another on a touchdown-saving tackle on a kick return in the 24-17 Wisconsin win.
Williams, a redshirt freshman, was also a member of the All-Big 12 Academic team for the fall. He now looks ahead to his sophomore year with some lessons in tow, both in the class and in the locker room.
“Win every rep and opportunity you get on and off the field but know not every mistake or loss is a fail but a lesson to succeed in the next opportunity,” he said.
