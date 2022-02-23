With Outlaw Motor Speedway ceasing to exist after a recent sale of the property, Thunderbird Speedway is now the only show going forward in dirt track racing in the area.
That’s a good news, bad news sort of thing for track operator Brady Ross.
“When I leased the facility I did so to bring late model racing back to this area,” he said. “That’s what my son (Hayden) races but there in likes the bad news. He travels a lot so we’re gone a lot of weekends. That’s why my intention was for specials featuring late models.”
While Outlaw had regular classes weekly, Ross has scheduled through owner Randy Gass seven events for 2022.
The season will open March 25 with Oil Capital Racing Series Sprints and Sooner Late Models. Sooner Late Models will return April 15-16, May 20-21, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. OCRS Sprints will return Sept. 23.
Factory Stock, Pure Stock and Tuner divisions will run in every event. A Mods and B Mods will race as part of shows on April 15-16, May 20-21, B Mods on Sept. 30 and both on OctoberFest, Oct. 28-29.
A Monster Truck Show is set for April 8-10.
“I know for dedicated race fans this isn’t the best scenario now that we have only one track in the area,” Ross said. “But now that there is one with select events, hopefully more people will show up.”
His final event last season, Octoberfest, drew only 250 fans. That compares to the season opener in March that 900 attended.
“You’ve got to have about 600 to be profitable,” he said.
Most divisions of racing are familiar even to the casual race fan. Tuners may not be. That’s a class for youth drivers involving Pure Stock cars. Welded roll cages and fuel cells for safety are the only adjustments that can be made for this division, he said.
The Monster Truck Show will be conducted by a Florida-based organization that “isn’t as big as Monster Jam, but it’s pretty close,” Ross said, referring to the better known truck show tour.
In addition to racing, Ross is booking special events to go along with scheduled events. Muskogee native Conley Wilson will perform at intermission April 16, Ross said.
Ross also noted, “This isn’t a dead-set schedule. Hopefully we can have some other stuff pop up during the year.”
Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for children, he said.
March 11-12 is test and tune day for drivers. As the season begins, rising fuel costs loom as a concern, Ross said.
“Racing is expensive as it is and with fuel costs going up it doesn’t make it any better for some drivers on a budget,” he said. “Hopefully the area guys won’t travel, stay close to home and support this track.”
